Proposed Suns Trade Pairs Kevin Durant With Generational Star

After an embarrassing first-round sweep, the Phoenix Suns are coming to grips with the hard cold reality that the “Big 3” has become vogue in today’s NBA.

With The Athletic Shams Charania and Doug Haller reporting that Kevin Durant was unhappy with his role in Phoenix, the focus now shifts to his future with the Suns. Will he request a trade or will James Jones reshape the roster which will need trading one or two of their stars?

Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report proposed a trade where Durant could go for his next chapter after suffering two first-round sweeps over the last three seasons.

Bailey’s Proposed Trade:

San Antonio Spurs Receive: Kevin Durant

Phoenix Suns Receive: Keldon Johnson, Zach Collins, a 2025 first-round pick (via Atlanta), a 2027 first-round pick (via Atlanta), a 2029 first-round pick and a 2030 first-round pick (via Dallas)

This trade gives Durant and the Suns a fresh start.

At San Antonio, Durant could mentor Victor Wembanyama, who is like the supersize version of his younger self while the Spurs aim for a postseason berth.

Why Suns Should Consider Kevin Durant Trade

Durant will turn 36 next season. With the way this season unraveled in Phoenix, running it back expecting the same result would be a foolish idea for the Suns.

But as to why Suns should consider this trade, Bailey wrote:

For Phoenix, this is another deal that would open up some financial flexibility and recoup draft assets. And though he’s probably too old to still be considered a prospect, Keldon Johnson is still 11 years younger than Durant and a few years shy of his own prime. The Suns could develop him into a star (he averaged 22.0 points in 2022-23). And like Utah’s Collins, Zach Collins may be able to play well enough for a rebooted Suns squad to be flipped in a different deal later.