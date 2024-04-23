Rudy Gobert’s Partner Rips NBA Players for ‘Overrated’ Tag

Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert has been voted the “most overrated player” in the NBA by 81 anonymous players who participated in a poll conducted by The Athletic

Gobert’s girlfriend, Julia Bonilla, has come to the defense of the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

“My partner is the most dedicated, focused, hard-working person I have ever met,” Bonilla told TMZ on April 22. “He hasn’t stolen anything from anyone and deserves all the respect for his determination and commitment to his career.”

Bonilla, who is expecting a child with Gobert, said she felt compelled to speak out in favor of her partner.

“It’s hard for me to stay quiet in front of so much stupidity, disrespect and nonsense. I am so proud of the person he is — fair, a great teammate, with a good heart and a strong mind.”

Gobert and the Overrated Tag

The Athletic’s report outlined why many of Gobert’s peers don’t respect him the way a soon-to-be four-time Defensive Player of the Year should be.

“There’s just something about Gobert’s game that his peers don’t like. Maybe the skepticism stems from a lack of playoff success, as none of Gobert’s teams have advanced to the conference finals. Or maybe it all traces back to the bubble in 2020 when the Clippers’ Terance Mann buried all those 3s over Gobert in the West semifinals and sparked serious scrutiny about the perceived limitations of the big man’s game.”

The Athletic’s anonymous poll also asked players to vote for the best defender in the NBA. Amazingly, only six percent of the 132 participants voted for Gobert, who finished behind the likes of Victor Wembanyama, Jrue Holiday, Lu Dort, Herb Jones, and even his Timberwolves teammate, Jaden McDaniels.

This anonymous NBA player poll from The Athletic features Derrick White as the most underrated guy in the league (along with Jalen Williams) and Jrue Holiday as the second-best defender. High praise from fellow players. https://t.co/Cc6PmCWP6N pic.twitter.com/iVkzC0BIVG — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) April 22, 2024

The overrated tag has followed Gobert for several years.

On the April 2 episode of “Undisputed” on FS1, Celtics legend Paul Pierce questioned Gobert’s toughness.

“I see a guy like Rudy Gobert get chocked by Draymond [Green]. You’re a Defensive Player of the Year, but that’s not intimidating nobody,” Pierce said of Gobert.

Others such as Shaquille O’Neal, DeMarcus Cousins and Draymond Green have also mocked Gobert’s legitimacy as a defensive stopper.

Chance to Prove Doubters Wrong

“You can’t have a potential four-time Defensive Player of the Year that doesn’t finish games,” Cousins told “Bully Ball Podcast” on April 15. “I’m never going to be okay with this. For me, I see things in black and white. If you’re the best defender on the best defensive team, you should never be off the floor. There should never be a scenario where you’re not able to fit into the scheme. That doesn’t make sense.”

Gobert himself has tried to defend himself from the narrative that he can’t guard the perimeter. The Frenchman’s inability to guard smaller players has been a problem for some of his teams in recent years, dating back to his stint with the Utah Jazz.

Play

In the 2024 NBA Playoffs, however, Gobert will have the opportunity to prove his detractors wrong. Gobert is anchoring the No. 1-ranked defense in the NBA while leading the league in defensive win-shares (0.164) for the 2023-24 season.