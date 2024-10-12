Ex NBA Coach Sam Mitchell Under Fire After ‘Absolutely Wild’ Live Video

Former NBA Coach Sam Mitchell is under fire after video of a television broadcast exchange went viral. The exchange was even labeled “crazy awkward” by Barstool Sports. However, Mitchell has a key defender who insists Mitchell was just joking and that there are no hard feelings between Mitchell and co-host Chris Miles.

According to Fox News, the exchange occurred during the “NBA Gametime Live” show on Friday, October 11, and “quickly went off the rails.” Barstool Sports helped send the video viral, calling it a “Crazy Awkward Exchange While On Air.” That video has more than 350,000 views on X. Fox News also reported that Mitchell was accused of “doxxing” Miles by giving out an address on air. The New York Post called the exchange “bizarre.”

“This is crazy!” one X user wrote as social media commentators rushed to criticize Mitchell. “Sam Mitchell went absolutely wild on NBA TV last night,” Deadspin wrote.

However, Brian Geltzeiler, a host on Sirius XM NBA Radio, wrote on X on October 12 that he had spoken with Mitchell. “Discussed this with Sam in detail this morning. Let me clarify a few very important details,” he wrote, before revealing the following:

1). Sam and Chris were both JOKING. The two were in the green room hanging out five minutes later laughing about something else. This didn’t get mentioned again 2) Sam and Chris are really good friends. Sam didn’t lose control. He was messing with him as he does every week with me on our show And 3). Most importantly, the address Sam gave was a FICTIONAL address he made up. Name me one grown man who knows the address of another man’s investment property. Bottom line, y’all need some more excitement in your life.

Mitchell and Miles were presiding over Golden State Warriors pregame coverage when Mitchell began talking about coach Steve Kerr not getting an Olympic medal, according to the viral video.

Athlon Sports reported that calls to fire Mitchell are growing among viewers of the clip and called the video an “on-air beef.”

“Sam Mitchell went way too far with that (expletive), needs to be fired immediately. Petty AF,” wrote one X user after the video went viral.

Sam Mitchell Started Talking About Chris Miles’ Townhouse & Beach House, the Viral Video Shows

“I guess it just tells you what internationally, how they value coaches – not at all. How do coaches not get a gold medal?” Mitchell said in the viral video.

“I’m surprised coaches get a paycheck for this show,” Miles said. “I think maybe you should do this pro bono, my friend.”

“Last time I looked at my check, it was pretty close. So hey, I’m taking donations. Why don’t you come up off some of that money you got, since you over there bragging about it,” responded Mitchell.

“I’m not bragging about it,” said Miles.

“Oh I’m sorry, did you rent your beach house out down in Florida during the hurricane? Or do I need to go, how about your townhouse over in Buckhead?”

“Hey, What’s going on?” Miles said.

“You wanna call me out, I mean come on. You screaming broke and hungry, let’s just see it. You know, I know what you have and where you live, young fella, so you need to stop,” continued Mitchell.

Chris Miles Retorted, ‘I Think We Have Snitches on This Show Today,’ the Video Shows

Miles said, “I think we have snitches on this show today,” but Mitchell called himself a “truth-teller,” and said, “You’re the one who’s crying poor and destitute up here when – do I need to keep going on further, more and more, or do you want me to stop right now?”

Miles tried to switch the focus back to the game.

Mitchell then threatened to reveal Miles’ address on television, saying, “You’re gonna stop messing with me on national TV. I done told you about that. Hey, do I need to give out the address ’cause you’re not home right now.”

“Look at this – a game in Seattle,” Miles said.

“Yes, I miss this place. They should still have an NBA team,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell then released an address on the air. “This game can’t tip off fast enough for you,” Mitchell said.