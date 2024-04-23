Spurs Could Pursue Victor Wembanyama-Chris Paul Pairing This Summer: NBA Insider

The San Antonio Spurs are expected to scour the free agency market looking for the point guard who can elevate the game of generational talent Victor Wembanyama to another level without undermining the team’s financial flexibility moving forward.

Mark Stein, a long-time NBA insider who previously worked with ESPN and the New York Times, dropped several interesting information about the potential targets for the Spurs in his recent newsletter article, including a dream pairing of Victor Wembanyama and future Hall of Famer Chris Paul.

Paul, who just wrapped up a disappointing first season with the Golden State Warriors, is viewed by the veteran NBA insider as an intriguing target for the Spurs to improve their playmaking next season.

“A potential team to watch, should Chris Paul and the Warriors part ways, is San Antonio,” Stein wrote in the Stein Line Newsletter published on April 20.

“Among the early personnel rumbles in circulation: The Spurs could emerge as a Paul suitor if they decide to pursue some veteran know-how on a short-term contract basis to furnish presumptive Rookie of the Year winner Victor Wembanyama with more seasoned help in Year 2,” Stein added.

Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama swapped jerseys after the Spurs-Warriors game 🤝 (via @ShaynaRubin) pic.twitter.com/R5rTeBNANR — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) October 21, 2023

The Warriors have until June 28 to fully guarantee the final year of Paul’s contract worth $30 million, per Spotrac. However, many NBA analysts – including Stein – expect Golden State to part ways with Paul after the former All-Star point guard again missed a significant number of games with a hand injury.

In 58 games, Paul averaged 9.2 points on 44.1 FG%, 6.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per game.

He was also a non-factor in the Warriors’ 118-94 loss to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament as he tallied just three points and two assists with a -15 plus/minus rating.

The Warriors acquired Paul in a trade with the Washington Wizards in exchange for a package around Jordan Poole on July 6. Two weeks prior, the Suns traded him, Landy Shamet, and multiple picks to the Wizards in exchange for Bradley Beal.

Potential Paul and Wembanyama Pairing

According to Stein, the Spurs could go after Paul once he hits the free agency market this summer and lock him up on a short-term deal.

The Spurs’ projected practical cap space for this summer is estimated at $24.8 million per Spotrac, giving them the room to pursue players valued below the max-salary territory.

Paul may no longer put up the same numbers he had during his prime. However, his mentorship and playmaking will be invaluable for the growth of Wembanyama, who needed a crafty playmaker next to him to reach his full potential.

CP3 a potential game-changer for the Spurs

Before his stint in Golden State, Paul had a reputation for transforming teams he joined to playoff contenders with his leadership and passing skills.

The New Orleans Hornets, the team that drafted him fourth overall in 2005, became a perennial playoff contender in the late 2000s. The Los Angeles Clippers also surged into contender status upon joining the franchise in 2011.

The Houston Rockets also gave the Warriors a run for their money in the three years he played on the team. Paul also spent one season with the Oklahoma City Thunder and took the team to the playoffs while mentoring a young Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Paul had his closest chance of winning a title with the Phoenix Suns, reaching his first and only finals appearance but unfortunately losing to the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

While the Spurs would certainly explore other ways to pair Wembanyama with a legitimate All-Star point guard, Paul presents an intriguing option for a franchise eager to make some noise in year 2 of the Wemby era.