Proposed Offseason Trade Pairs Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama With $197M Star

The San Antonio Spurs have started a new era of basketball with Victor Wembanyama. To capitalize on Wembanyama’s rise, they will need a partner to run beside him. While he may not be available, Darius Garland could be that running mate.

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz proposed the following trade between the Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers that would send Garland to the Spurs in a March 29 story.

“The Spurs need to find a franchise point guard to pair with Victor Wembanyama. They need someone who can deliver him the ball in his spots while also being able to space the floor and create his own offense at times.

“Garland, who’s under contract for the next four seasons, checks all of those boxes. Even in a “down” year where he missed time with a fractured jaw, Garland is still putting up 18.5 points and 6.3 assists per game and would be a substantial upgrade over Tre Jones.”

Garland is in the first year of a four-year, $197 million contract with the Cavaliers. He made the NBA All-Star team in 2022.

D’Angelo Russell Floated as Victor Wembanyama Partner

The Spurs could consider multiple scoring guards who could partner with Wembanyama. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto explained why D’Angelo Russell would fit with the Spurs—or, more specifically, why their current roster makeup begs for someone like him.

“The Jeremy Sochan point forward experiment and inconsistent role for point guard Tre Jones leaves the possibility that San Antonio could consider a more trusted and consistent floor general who can space the floor for Wembanyama to operate.

“Jones is shooting a career-best (.338), and Sochan is shooting a career-best (.309) from downtown, but both are still underwhelming overall as floor spacers,” Scotto wrote in a March 27 story.

Scotto added that the Spurs have to think about their timeline if they truly consider adding Russell.

“The Spurs would have to decide if the 28-year-old Russell would be a worthwhile stop-gap or long-term fit, given where the team’s roster is.”

Russell has a player option for 2024. He may opt out of that contract, but he may also do so in the hopes of landing a longer-term contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Spurs Discussed Trae Young Trade: Report

The Spurs seem well aware that they should pair a scoring guard next to Wembanyama. The Ringer’s Howard Beck reported that the Spurs and Atlanta Hawks discussed a trade for Trae Young at the NBA Trade Deadline.

“One exec said Atlanta discussed a potential Young trade with San Antonio before last week’s deadline,” Beck wrote in a February 14 story. “The Hawks were also well known to be shopping Dejounte Murray, their other star guard, before the deadline but never found a deal they liked. It’s considered a near certainty that they will part with one, or both, this summer.”

Young remained with the Hawks, but it sounds as though he is not off-limits. The Spurs have the assets to entice the Hawks on a Young trade. It may depend on what they send back to him.