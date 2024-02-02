A Deep Dive Into Isolation Stats to Find the NBA’s Best ISO Players

In the simplest sense, an isolation possession occurs when an offensive player is playing one on one with their defender, without the involvement of their teammates. While it may not always be as pretty as watching the ball fly around the perimeter, isolation scoring is a critical part of half-court offense.

Before diving into individual stats to find the league’s best current iso players, it is important to note that isolation play does not usually make up a large portion of a team’s total offense. Isolation data unfortunately is only available as far back as the 2015-16 season. Since then, isolation possessions make up a mere 6.8% of a team’s total offense on average, during the regular season.

With that being said, in the playoffs, when rotations are tightened and teams start to lean more heavily on their star players, isolation play increases and becomes more important. From the 2016 to 2023 playoffs, isolation frequency rose to an average of 9.3%.

Individual Iso Play

James Harden has been the most prolific isolation player for the past decade. His time on the Houston Rockets was defined by iso, and the numbers are insane.

In the 2018-19 season, for example, Harden had a total of 1,280 isolation possessions in the regular season. Russell Westbrook, who was second that year, had 353. It wasn’t just sheer volume either. That same season Harden scored 1,415 points (1.10 PPP) in isolation, DeMar DeRozan was second with 316 (1.00 PPP).

With that information, it should be no surprise that when looking at cumulative stats from 2015-16 to this current point in the 2023-24 season, Harden is in a league of his own.

As skill has continued to increase in the league, so has iso efficiency. This year, players are averaging 1.36 isolation possessions and 0.91 PPP. For reference, in the 2015-16 season, league average was just over 1 iso possession and 0.80 PPP.

Best Iso Players Today

So far this year there are 45 players averaging at least 2 iso possessions per game (minimum of 20 games played). Of those players, there are 15 where iso possessions make up 15% or more of their total offensive possessions. Below, the iso scoring efficiencies of those 15 players can be seen.

Kawhi Leonard is the most efficient iso player in the league this year. His 1.22 PPP in iso is the second highest since the 2015-16 season, for players with a minimum of 2 iso possessions per game, trailing only Kyrie Irving who averaged 1.28 PPP during the 2022-23 season.

However, Leonard only has the 10th most iso possessions per game this year, and the 11th most total iso possessions. When it comes to iso volume, while still being efficient compared to league standards, Luka Doncic takes the throne.

Doncic averages 7.5 iso possessions per game, which is more than any player in single season, who is not named James Harden, since the 2015-16 season. While the iso volume is very high, Doncic, who has scored a league-best 332 isolation points so far this year, is still extremely efficient. His 1.10 PPP in iso is the 4th best mark in the league for players with at least 2 iso possessions per game, and well above the league average of 0.91.

Isolation basketball may not make up a large chunk of most team’s offensive plays, but having a guy you can lean on to go get you a bucket in a clutch situation will always be of significant value.