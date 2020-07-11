Patriots Continue to Be Linked to Promising TE: Multiple Reports

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku wants out, and there figure to be multiple suitors for the talented New Jersey native who turned 24 years old on Friday.

David Njoku Wants Out of Cleveland Before Training Camp

During Independence Day weekend, Njoku’s agent Drew Rosenhaus made his client’s desire to traded public. ESPN’s Adam Schefter had the news:

1/2 Browns’ TE David Njoku and his agent Drew Rosenhaus asked today for the team to trade him. The Browns told Njoku they would like to keep him, but Rosenhaus told them he’s intent on a trade. They want a trade before training camp. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 3, 2020

2/2 About David Njoku’s trade request today to the Browns, agent Drew Rosenhaus said: "It is in David's best interest to find a new team at this time." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 3, 2020

Njoku is Being Linked to the Patriots

Multiple outlets have linked Njoku to the New England Patriots.

As usual, everything appears to be quiet on the Patriots’ front, but as we saw with Cam Newton, Bill Belichick and Co. will often allow the speculation and rumors to swirl and cool. Then, when some have placed the thought out of mind, the six-time Super Bowl champion will pull the trigger on a deal.

The Patriots still have some hoops to jump through to make their current roster work from a salary cap standpoint. Addin Njoku would make it tougher, but it’s far from impossible.

NBC Sports’ Tom E. Curran wrote:

As enthused as we all got over the Patriots finally drafting tight ends Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene in April, Njoku is barely a year older than Asiasi, who turns 23 next month. And Njoku’s already spent three years in the league with 32 catches for 386 yards as a rookie and 56 for 630 in 2018. Despite the drafting of Keene and Asiasi, tight end is a position that shouldn’t be seen as sewn up. It’s going to be critical to the success of a Newton-led offense and the Patriots can make up for lost time if they can convince Cleveland to cough Njoku up.

USA Today’s Isaiah Houde wrote:

He would be the surefire starter and would provide a large and athletic body for the red zone. Njoku would also compliment Newton perfectly as well, who sits with a 6-foot-5 frame. Newton thrives with larger targets and he already has a few on the roster with Asiasi, N’Keal Harry, and Mohamed Sanu. Njoku’s presence would give the Patriots a strong blocker who’s ascending as a pass-catcher.

Njoku’s Fit With the Patriots

As excited as people are about Keene, he might be more of an H-Back than a traditional tight end who is ready to line up on the edge of the O-Line. With Njoku, the Patriots could feasibly place him, Asiasi, N’Keal Harry, Julian Edelman, and James White or Sony Michel on the field. That group of weapons would be pretty scary with Newton at quarterback.

Njoku’s athleticism is intriguing, and like so many Patriots, he’d be heading into the 2020 season with a chip on his shoulder. That’s seemingly a common trend amongst the team, and that may lead all the way up to Belichick who is undoubtedly looking to prove he can win without Tom Brady at quarterback.

There is some reason to like Njoku as a Patriot, but unless the Patriots can get the Browns to part with him for a fifth-round pick or lower, it probably won’t happen.

