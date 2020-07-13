Patriots’ Cam Newton Gets Disrespectful Madden 21 Rating

If you’re planning on using the New England Patriots in Madden 21 online or in franchise mode, you might want to consider using a run-heavy offense. According to a Madden rating leak, Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham have been given modest ratings to begin the season. As previously covered, Stidham is virtually unusable with a 61 overall rating. Newton is clearly better, but his 78 overall is far from elite.

Cam Newton’s Madden 21 Rating is a Little Dismissive

When you consider Newton began the 2019 season with an 84 overall rating before injuries took a toll on him, it’s almost understandable to see his marks drop a little. However, a six-point dip feels exorbitant.

He is just five years removed from an MVP season, and he’s still just 31 years old. By all accounts, Newton would appear to be in phenomenal physical condition, so you have to wonder what skills EA believes have eroded to the point where Newton is now just two overall rating points better than Cincinnati Bengals rookie Joe Burrow.

I guess it all comes down to that concept Newton has been pushing throughout his workouts during the offseason: respect.

Other Patriots Madden Ratings Notes

The official release of Madden ratings began last week and will be concluded on July 13. On Monday, the newest members of the Madden 99 Club will be revealed. This aspect of the information was leaked early.

One of those players is Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore. He will be one of four players rated a 99 overall at launch. He’s joined by the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald, who was a member of the 99 Club at the Madden 20 launch. The Carolina Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey and Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes are the other guys.

In other Patriots rating news, Devin McCourty is rated a 92, Dont’a Hightower an 88, Julian Edelman is an 86, and rookie tight end, Devin Asiasi is a 69. However, he is installed as the team’s starting tight end. We’ll likely have to wait until the middle of the week before we find out the ratings for other rookies like Kyle Dugger, Dalton Keene, Josh Uche, and others.

Don’t expect undrafted free agents like J’Mar Smith, Jeff Thomas, Brian Lewerke, or others to be included in the game at launch. It’s not uncommon for UDFAs to be left off the game until they make the 53-man roster.

