Cam Newton Missed Practice on Monday, And Here’s Why

For the first time during the New England Patriots training camp, Cam Newton wasn’t on the practice field. Because of Newton’s health history and the problematic times we live in, that may have caused a few people concern. Thankfully, it doesn’t appear as though Newton’s absence has anything to do with injury, as it was reportedly excused by the team.

Update: Cam Newton has an excused absence from practice this morning, per a source. https://t.co/MPQLiToeYj — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 31, 2020

Cam Newton Wasn’t The Only Prominent Player Missing From Practice

Newton’s absence from practice was excused by the coaching staff, and that’s likely the case for his teammates who were also out of action. According to reports, running back Damien Harris, center David Andrews, left tackle Isaiah Wynn, defensive tackles Beau Allen and Michael Barnett, and cornerback Michael Jackson all missed practice as well.

Only a brief portion of Monday’s practice was open to the media, but it appears as though some of the players whose spots might be solidified, but who have also been a full-go throughout training camp, were given the day off.

That’s seemingly another positive sign for Newton.

What Cam’s Absence Tells Us About the QB Race

All indications are that Newton will be the starting quarterback in Week 1 vs. the Miami Dolphins. Getting the day off after assuming the bulk of the first-team responsibilities in the days leading up to Monday only further confirms his standing.

