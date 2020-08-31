Cam Newton Missed Practice on Monday, And Here’s Why

For the first time during the New England Patriots training camp, Cam Newton wasn’t on the practice field. Because of Newton’s health history and the problematic times we live in, that may have caused a few people concern. Thankfully, it doesn’t appear as though Newton’s absence has anything to do with injury, as it was reportedly excused by the team.
Cam Newton Wasn’t The Only Prominent Player Missing From Practice
Has Damien Harris supplanted Sony Michel as the Patriots' top RB? USA Today's Henry McKenna is predicting a breakout year, and NBC Sports Boston's Tom Curran said: "As much as I've sniffed dismissively that he doesn't really do anything that's eye-catching, the fact he's been out there as the lead back every day counts for a lot. I don't know if our guy has fumbled yet. I do know that – on Thursday – he blasted through a wide hole on the first rep of 11-on-11s and took off like Forrest Gump. He is a full-on, North-South runner, so for those of you who've lamented the running style of Sony Michel – and you are a legion – you will see a different back if Harris is out there more this year."
Newton’s absence from practice was excused by the coaching staff, and that’s likely the case for his teammates who were also out of action. According to reports, running back Damien Harris, center David Andrews, left tackle Isaiah Wynn, defensive tackles Beau Allen and Michael Barnett, and cornerback Michael Jackson all missed practice as well.
Only a brief portion of Monday’s practice was open to the media, but it appears as though some of the players whose spots might be solidified, but who have also been a full-go throughout training camp, were given the day off.
That’s seemingly another positive sign for Newton.
What Cam’s Absence Tells Us About the QB Race
Cam Newton has dwarfed the competition in New England Patriots training camp. Doug Kyed of NESN wrote: "Though the choice is obvious to anyone who has watched a New England Patriots practice over the last week and a half, head coach Bill Belichick still isn't ready to name a starting quarterback. Cam Newton should and appears to be the guy, but Belichick is making his Week 1 opponent, the Miami Dolphins, wait a little bit longer."
All indications are that Newton will be the starting quarterback in Week 1 vs. the Miami Dolphins. Getting the day off after assuming the bulk of the first-team responsibilities in the days leading up to Monday only further confirms his standing.
