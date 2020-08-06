Patriots Re-Sign Exciting Rookie WR, Send Message to Veterans

The New England Patriots are sending a message to their veteran wide receivers, there is a lot of playing time up for grabs. The team brought back another UDFA at the position on Wednesday.

Isaiah Zuber is Re-Signed

Rumors began to swirl on Tuesday that the Patriots were bringing back talented wide receiver and return man Isaiah Zuber, but it was made official on Wednesday. Zuber went undrafted in April’s draft but was quickly signed by the Patriots as a free agent.

However, Zuber was a part of the initial cutdown as the Patriots quickly got their roster to the 80-player limit. In light of the eight players the team has had opt-out, the Patriots now have a ton of spots to fill on the roster.

So far, the Patriots have brought back two previously dismissed wide receivers, Zuber and one of Jarrett Stidham’s favorite targets from his days at Auburn, Will Hastings. Of the eight Patriots who opted out, only one of them was a wide receiver (Marqise Lee). Mind you, the Patriots also held on to Miami, Fla’s Jeff Thomas whom they also signed as an undrafted free agent. Suddenly, the Patriots’ receivers room is going to be pretty crowded (figuratively speaking).

What Does This Mean for Veterans?

Aside from Julian Edelman, it’s hard to imagine any other receiver on the team is a mortal lock to make the roster. N’Keal Harry, a first-round pick in 2019 would probably have the next most security at the position. However, his playing time could be in serious jeopardy with guys like Jakobi Myers, Mohamed Sanu, Gunner Olszewski, and the rookie receivers looking to make a major statement.

Sanu is another receiver under tremendous pressure. He has a relatively high salary of $6.5 million for the upcoming season. It is the final year of what is a five-year $32.5 million deal Sanu signed with the Atlanta Falcons before being traded. If he wants to stick on the team and set himself for another strong payday, he needs to remain healthy (which he didn’t do in 2019) and perform.

Don’t put it past the Patriots to keep two of the undrafted wide receivers for the 53-man roster heading into the season. If they make the team, they’re in the mix for playing time.

