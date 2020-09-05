Bill Belichick Explains Decision to Cut Mohamed Sanu

Just a couple of days before the New England Patriots and the rest of the NFL have to submit their 53-man rosters, the team parted ways with veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. On Friday, head coach and general manager Bill Belichick explained the decision to cut Sanu.

‘We Tried, He Tried’ Bill Belichick Explains the Decision to Cut Mohamed Sanu

Belichick was asked about the decision to release Sanu during a meeting with the media on Friday. This was his response:

You know, it’s just one of those things that just didn’t work out. I have a lot of respect for Mo, but ultimately, things just didn’t work out. I think he tried very hard. I think we tried hard. I don’t think it was anybody’s fault or anything like that. It was just one of those situations that just didn’t work out as well as I think everyone hoped it would when the transaction was made.

Sanu was acquired in a 2019 trade with the Atlanta Falcons exchange for a second-round pick. The Falcons flipped that selection into tight end Hayden Hurst, and the Baltimore Ravens wound up with the spot and they drafted highly-touted running back J.K. Dobbins.

Clearly, the Patriots were the losers in this deal. However, releasing Sanu the Patriots saved $6.5 million. In that sense, it’s not a total loss.

Where Does Sanu’s Release Leave the Patriots’ Wide Receiver Group?

With Sanu’s exit, the Patriots’ wide receiver group is going to be largely a young group led by the lone established and accomplished veteran, Julian Edelman. Last year’s first-round pick, N’Keal Harry is another lock to make the roster.

It would appear the speedy Damiere Byrd, who was signed as a free agent this offseason, will be in as well as training camp standout Gunner Olszewski. From there, things are a little less predictable. You’d think Jakobi Myers is probably in, as is another training camp top performer Devin Ross.

That would be six receivers and quite possibly the only ones who are on the 53-man roster. Jeff Thomas, an undrafted free agent rookie has excellent skill and some valuable speed and quickness, but he spent much of the training camp period slowed by injury.

That could lead to him landing on the practice squad. If that’s the case, look for him to potentially make an impact later in the season if he gets the call-up.

