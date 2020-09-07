Cam Newton on IG to Deshaun Watson: ‘Nobody Wins When the Family Feuds’

The New England Patriots‘ Cam Newton seems to see some of himself in the Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson. There are some obvious similarities. Both are African-American quarterbacks from the south, and both became franchise players for teams in the southern portion of the United States.

Also, as Newton did a few years ago, Watson has inked a major-league extension due to his talent, leadership, and upside. Recognizing the ascension of a younger man, whom he has followed for years, Newton took to Instagram to congratulate his brother in the quarterback fraternity.

The Two Have Been Close For a Long Time

Way back in 2016, Newton was mentoring Watson as his NFL journey was beginning. Watson told the story to NFL.com:

Me and Cam are very close. I had the opportunity and privilege to meet him my junior year in high school playing for his 7-on-7 team. Ever since then, we just became close friends. We communicate all the time, texts, calls. He gives me good advice off the field, telling me to stay true to who I am, listen to the coaching staff and buy into the process. Don’t get distracted with outside things.

Watson also talked about how Newton inspired him as a young, up-and-coming black quarterback in this video from The Undefeated.

Cam Newton’s Success is an Inspiration

For many young African-American quarterbacks who are in college or still relatively young in the NFL, Newton was the man they grew up watching. In a league that once had few men of color at quarterback, Newton became their inspiration.

Because of Newton’s success, players like Lamar Jackson, Watson and Patrick Mahomes have a path.

As Newton gets ready to embark on the second chapter of his NFL career, he is seeing Watson at the height of his first with the Texans. It’s actually somewhat interesting to see Newton congratulating Watson because at one point, the latter was the favorite to become the Patriots’ starting quarterback next season.

Free agency was on the horizon before the aforementioned mega-deal for Watson, and with the Patriots having something of a transition year ahead of them at quarterback–at least before Newton was signed and won the job–many were eyeing Watson for New England.

No matter what happens with Newton, that won’t happen with Watson now in the fold. Still, it’s nice to see this friendship continue.

