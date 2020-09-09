Patriots ‘Trying to Hide Something’ About Cam Newton Implies NFL Analyst

Are things really going along as swimmingly as New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Cam Newton suggest? Is there more than meets the eye and ear here?

Well, at least one NFL analyst believes all of the positive talk could be hiding something about Newton the Patriots aren’t ready for the world to know.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano Suggests the Patriots Could Be Hiding Something About Cam Newton

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Dan Graziano appeared on “Get Up,” and he had some eye-opening comments about what he’s seen so far with the Patriots and Newton.

All you’re hearing is positives from what they’re saying publicly and behind the scenes about how Cam Newton has brought energy, about how hard he has worked, about how he and the coaching staff have meshed together. It’s the kind of thing that makes you skeptical. When you hear people talk this glowingly about a situation like this that’s so new, you wonder are they trying to hide something?

Graziano is no stranger to covering Newton. He has been a bit of a staple in the coverage of the 31-year-old’s pro career, and he’s not exactly a documented Newton hater. That makes his questions somewhat interesting and not as easily dismissed. However, it does appear to come from a place that suggests he has bought completely into some of the stereotypes associated with both Newton and Belichick.

Many are having a tough time arriving at the idea that two men with seemingly opposite personalities can work well together as long as they have one common goal. Newton is nowhere near as loosey-goosey as his critics would suggest, and Belichick doesn’t appear to be as tightly wound as some may think. Both men love football and winning, and that’s probably the most important link.

The Most Important Factors in Cam Newton and New England Patriots’ 2020 Success

People can debate as much as they want about personality fits and such, but at the end of the day, the Patriots’ offense and Newton’s effectiveness in it will come down to three simple factors.

First, the Patriots have to run the ball effectively. If they aren’t able to establish a consistent ground game, it will curtail much of what they plan to do to move the ball this year.

Secondly, a receiver or tight end not named Julian Edelman has to emerge as a serious threat in the passing game. The Patriots need a downfield threat that helps to keep the defense honest. If neither N’Keal Harry, Damiere Byrd nor Jakobi Meyers is able to be that for the Patriots, there will be some issues scoring points.

Lastly, Newton has to remain healthy. If Newton plays in at least 14 games this season, his combination of athleticism and the abilities of the coaching staff to construct an attack around what he does well will provide enough of an attack to support what should still be a solid defense. The best ability is availability.