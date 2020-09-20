Patriots Key D-Lineman Could Be Late Scratch Vs. Seahawks

The New England Patriots listed six players as questionable ahead of Week 2’s Sunday night game against the Seattle Seahawks. Adam Butler, a key contributor on defense was one of them.

It seems Butler injured his shoulder during the Patriots’ 21-11 Week 1 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Adam Butler is sitting on the sideline favoring his right arm. Pats can't afford to take many hits to their DT depth. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) September 13, 2020

Anytime a player is listed as questionable on the final injury report before the game, there is a chance he could be a late scratch.

Butler was having a strong performance in the season opener which followed up a breakout 2019 campaign.

The Patriots’ Injury Report

Butler, like three of his teammates, had limited participation throughout the week. Also on the defensive side, the team kept linebacker Brandon Copeland out of some of the activities. Copeland was signed as a free agent in the offseason, and while his involvement is important, the Patriots aren’t as thin at linebacker as they are on the defensive line.

This explains the Patriots making a move to pull up one of their more experienced players from the practice squad to add some depth.

Nick Thurman Could See Some Time

Thurman has yet to play a down of regular-season NFL football, but he has been on the Patriots and Houston Texans’ practice squad. The 6’4” 305-pounder played his college football for Houston, but went undrafted in 2018.

He’s been on the hunt to prove himself in the NFL, and he might get a chance to do that on Sunday night. Last week, the Patriots called up another practice squad player in Xavier Williams to help out on the defensive line. Williams played nine snaps, and some of them might have come as a result of Butler getting a bit banged up. Williams probably wasn’t the choice this week because if he is called up for another stint with the active roster, the Patriots will have to sign him to the 53-man roster under league rules.

If Butler can’t go, or is in any way limited, that could result in some time for Thurman.

Don’t Be Shocked to See Byron Cowart Get More Time

In Week 1, Cowart played very well in run and pass situations. He seems primed for a breakout season himself, and he could take on more responsibility. This could make it a lot easier to find a replacement for Butler.

