Patriots Front-Runner To Land Free-Agent Running Back: Report

The New England Patriots may not be done adding weapons to their offense. According to a report posted on Tuesday, the Patriots are in discussion with free-agent running back Leonard Fournette and are the leading candidates to land the 24-year-old, per multiple reports.

Why Would the Patriots Be Interested in Leonard Fournette?

The 6-foot, 230-pound Fournette was recently released by the Jacksonville Jaguars after the team was unsuccessful in their attempts to trade him. He was considered one of the best running back prospects coming out of LSU in 2017. During three seasons in the NFL, he has been productive averaging 4 yards per carry, but not spectacular.

Over three seasons, he has rushed for 2,631 yards and he’s coming off a 1,000-yard season in 2019. Stylistically, Fournette is similar to other players the Patriots have used in the backfield in the past, most recently LeGarrette Blount.

When you consider Fournette could potentially find himself in the backfield with the likes of Cam Newton (6’5″ 245 pounds) and Jakob Johnson (6’3″ 255 pounds), the Patriots have the potential for one of the most physically-imposing rushing options in the NFL.

What Would His Arrival Mean for an Already Crowded Backfield?

If the Patriots were to sign Fournette, it would almost certainly snatch away a spot on the 53-man roster from one of the team’s many running backs. Sony Michel, Damien Harris, James White, and Rex Burkhead seem like locks with the newly signed Lamar Miller possibly edging rookie J.J. Taylor for the final spot at the position.

However, bringing in Fournette would change things. It doesn’t seem realistic the team would carry six or seven running backs into the regular season. While Michel is the team’s leading rusher over the past two seasons, he might be a surprise cut considering he’s coming off an injury that had him on the Physically Unable to Perform List until last week. Miller was also on the list, but his speed might be a quality the team can’t afford to give up.

At this point, it’s a little more than speculation. If Fournette is signed, expect another roster move to follow shortly after.

