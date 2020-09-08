Patriots Re-Sign Explosive Rookie RB to Roster

Patience, versatility, and effort have paid off for the New England Patriots‘ J.J. Taylor. The undrafted rookie running back was promoted to the team’s 53-man roster on Monday, along with fellow rookie Cassh Maluia after the team placed running back Damien Harris and defensive tackle Beau Allen on injured reserve.

J.J. Taylor Had His Moments in Training Camp

After some early struggles with ball security, Taylor began to show what made him a star with the Arizona Wildcats in college. Despite his size (5’5″) Taylor has excellent strength and overall athleticism. He runs with great leverage and his low center of gravity makes it tough for people to bring him down. He plays similarly to Darren Sproles or a slower, but more physically strong version of the Chicago Bears’ Tarik Cohen.

Taylor’s potential as a kick returner, which is coincidentally where EA’s Madden 21 places him when you play a game with their latest roster update, makes him even more of a potential asset to the team. Taylor will wear No. 42 for the Patriots, it’s double the number he wore in college. He couldn’t get that number with the Patriots because free-agent signee Adrian Phillips is wearing No. 21.

Where J.J. Taylor Fits in for Week 1 vs. Miami Dolphins

As of now, with Harris’ hand injury, which could keep him out of action for three weeks, Sony Michel figures to be the early-down back. There’s also veteran third-down specialist James White and Rex Burkhead. You’d have to believe Burkhead will be Michel’s primary backup and White will be the third-down guy with Taylor possibly getting a few looks to spell him, if necessary.

There could be some special packages put in place to take advantage of what Taylor brings to the table, but other than that–barring some sort of injury–most of the rookie’s opportunities could come on special teams. In any case, he’s one injury away to anyone ahead of him from getting a bigger role. Taylor will likely have three weeks to prove he deserves to remain with the 53-man roster.

At worst, he could be auditioning for an opportunity with another team the next time he’s sent down to the practice squad as there is a chance another squad could make a bid for him at that time. No matter how you slice it, this is good news for Taylor.

