Patriots AFC East Rival Acquires $27 Million Pro Bowl LB

T

he New England Patriots are headed in the right direction after a Week 8 win over the New York Jets, but their path to the playoffs got a lot more difficult.

The Miami Dolphins made a major move to bolster their defense by trading for Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb. The Denver Broncos sent Chubb to the Dolphins for a package that includes the 2023 first-round pick that Miami acquired from the San Francisco 49ers last year. Miami also sent running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-round pick to Denver for a 2025 fifth-round selection along with Chubb.

Chubb has had a great start to his NFL career. Drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the 26-year-old has racked up 107 tackles, 26 sacks, six forced fumbles, and an interception per Pro Football Reference. So far this season, Chubb has tallied 15 tackles along with 5.5 sacks.

The linebacker talked about the trade interest surrounding him while in London.

“It’s good to have that come up. … It’s just cool to be in a position where the interest comes in,” Chubb said. “At the end of the day I just let all that stuff be handled by the people who handle it. I just go out here and do what I can.”

Did the Patriots Make any Moves at the Trade Deadline?

While Miami made some moves including acquiring Chubb, New England stood pat and sent no players out of the organization to new teams. Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, and Isaiah Wynn were on the trading block but no deals came to fruition. This is the second-straight season that the Patriots failed to make a move on deadline day.

While New England stayed with the status quo, the Dolphins improved in an area of their game that desperately needed help. Miami’s pass-rush blitzes at the fifth-highest rate in the NFL but owns the sixth-lowest sack percentage. The Dolphins also rank 21st in sacks and 27th in pressures.

Chubb was tied for the lead in sacks when he was in Denver and will be a surge of energy to Miami’s front seven. When the Patriots play the Dolphins in January, the New England offensive line will be put to the test.

Where Do the Patriots Stand in Week 9 Power Rankings?

After a win, New England seems to be on an upward trajectory. Bleacher Report moved the Patriots up five spots to No. 15 in their power rankings ahead of Week 9.

“It wasn’t an especially masterful performance—Mac Jones failed to clear 200 passing yards, and New England’s ground game averaged just 3.7 yards per carry,” Bleacher Report wrote. “But despite being outgained by almost 100 yards, the Patriots made plays when they needed to and forced three turnovers.

“The Patriots have a pair of winnable games up next against the Colts and Jets—it’s possible New England will hit Week 12 at 6-4,” B/R added. “Then comes two games that will define whether the Pats have any chance of making a second straight trip to the postseason—at Minnesota and home against the East-leading Bills.”

New England is notably ahead of the likes of the defending champion Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.