Patriots Have Met With Dynamic WR ‘Multiple Times’ Ahead of NFL Draft

It’s safe to say; the New England Patriots are at least mildly fond of Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers. The Patriots have reportedly met with the 21-year-old multiple times.

According to Rodgers, who spoke with the Boston Globe’s Jim McBride, the 5’10, 210-pounder (per Sports Reference) believes he has a “connection” with the Patriots.

You can’t blame him.

According to McBride, the Patriots showed interest at the Senior Bowl, where Rodgers was one of the standout performers. The young prospect confirmed he’d met with New England receivers coach Mick Lombardi last week.

Here is a look at a TD catch from Rodgers at the Senior Bowl.

The American Team gets on the board!@arodgers_3 hauls in the tough catch for SIX 💪 📺: Reese's @seniorbowl on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/LfmmpGZADu — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 30, 2021

“I actually just interviewed with the Patriots’ receivers coach [Mick Lombardi] two days ago,” Rodgers said in the interview with McBride. “I had a FaceTime interview with him … It went great, he’s a great guy.”

Rodgers is an exciting prospect whose skill set could offer an instant upgrade at one of the Patriots’ biggest areas of need.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Rodgers Compared to Deebo Samuel

A few months ago, I likened Rodgers to former Carolina Panthers great Steve Smith because of his size, toughness, and ability to make things happen after the catch. Comparisons to Smith aren’t the only lofty likenesses Rodgers is drawing in the weeks leading up to the draft.

CLNS’ Evan Lazar has broken down some of Rodgers’ skills at the line of scrimmage, his RB-like build, and his ability to create yards after the catch.

#Patriots draft target: Clemson WR Amari Rodgers. Slot WR with a RB build that reminds me a lot of Deebo Samuel. Burst + elusiveness in YAC mode. These are the types of option routes that scream Pats. Attacking leverage in stems, pacing/acceleration through breaks, YAC machine. pic.twitter.com/ylfkgn3G1z — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 8, 2021

We are talking about a receiver that can create all afternoon on schemed touches. Throw it to him on screens, motions behind the LOS, and watch him burst upfield and make guys miss in space. If used correctly/fed, he's going to be among the league-leaders in YAC. pic.twitter.com/mJFbVgvjtj — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 8, 2021

Lazar also imagined Rodgers as a Z receiver complimenting a true X (No. 1 receiver) to comprise a dynamic receiver combination.

If the #Patriots get a true X WR in free agency, Rodgers is the perfect Z/slot. That's the route I'd like them to go with the position, and Rodgers is a savvy route runner vs zone that has the movement skills to separate vs man. Likely goes round two. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 8, 2021

Some might suggest a player like Jakobi Meyers, who had a career season in 2020 with 59 receptions for 729 yards, could be the X, but quite honestly, that’s shooting low.

Signing someone like the Chicago Bears’ Allen Robinson, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Chris Godwin, the Detroit Lions’ Kenny Golladay, or even the Tennessee Titans’ Corey Davis would be more attractive options for the role with Meyers as a third option.

That look would completely change the Patriots’ passing attack. Had Cam Newton had that kind of weaponry at his disposal in 2020, the conversation around him and the team might be much different.

A Potential Swerve?

Rodgers’ toughness and versatility would seemingly make him an ideal fit for the Patriots’ offense. I could easily see him racking up all-purpose yards getting touches in a variety of ways.

However, don’t put it past the Patriots and Bill Belichick to use this supposed fondness with Rodgers as a decoy. New England might be looking to create a level of desperation in other teams who covet Rodgers, to trade up to take him to ensure they get their guy. Meanwhile, the Patriots may have been eyeing another prospect.

That’s no guarantee the Patriots would be right in valuing another prospect over Rodgers, but it wouldn’t be the first time an NFL team has sent out false signals.

Also Read: