Patriots Bring in Hall of Famer’s Son

A

fter the 2022 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots made their usual run on undrafted free agents signing nine to the roster. One player who will be coming to New England for minicamp will stand out to fans.

The University of Rhode Island tweeted on Sunday that defensive back Coby Tippett will be heading to Patriots minicamp. With New England losing J.C. Jackson, they could use some help at the position.

A Patriots Legend

Tippett’s name will ring a bell in the ears of Patriots fans. He is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer, Andre Tippett. The linebacker was drafted in the second round of the 1982 NFL Draft by New England.

Tippett appeared in 151 games for the Patriots. He racked up 100 sacks which is the most in franchise history. The linebacker was an All-Pro two times in his career along with being named to five Pro Bowls in what was a spectacular career.

After spending over a decade in New England, Tippett was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008. The linebacker was also previously inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 1999. Tippett was also named Hall of Fame All-1980s team.

Tippett is currently the Patriots executive director of community affairs.

What About Coby?

Tippett finished the 2021 college season with 41 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. The University of Rhode Island went 7-4 on the season.

Tippett’s greatest asset is his speed. He ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day. While at URI, Tippett was also a punt returner and made the CAA All-Conference first team as a punt returner. He also ended up on the third team as a safety.

Tippett was also a finalist for the Chuck Boone Leadership Award, which goes to the player in the conference who best blends performance on the field, academics, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

The dual-threat averaged 12.6 yards per return which was the best in the conference. After returning 18 punts last season, he was able to score one touchdown for the Rams’ special teams unit.

Tippett’s college career didn’t start at Rhode Island. The Massachusetts native transferred to the Rams from Towson in 2019. In his first season in Rhode Island in 2020, he recorded two interceptions in his debut and earned second-team All-CAA Football honors. Was named CAA Football Special Teams Player of the Week after he had two tackles and a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown in September.

New England will host its rookie minicamp from May 13-16. Tippett has the opportunity to earn an invitation to training camp later this summer based on his performance at minicamp.

Tippett’s versatility will help him in New England. Bill Belichick is known for his love of players who can excel on special teams. Matthew Slater has made a career with the organization by being a special teams superstar.

So while Tippett has an uphill battle to make the roster, there seems to be no better place for him to receive his chance than in New England.