Arizona Cardinals Coach Calls Out Patriots Offense

The New England Patriots offense has struggled throughout the 2022 season and now even opposing coaches are calling out their passive play.

Second-year quarterback Mac Jones has taken a step back after an impressive rookie season. Jones has thrown for less than 2,000 yards along with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions per Pro Football Reference.

New England’s offense is in the bottom half of the NFL in total yards and is on pace to miss the playoffs. Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph pointed to Matt Patricia when talking about how the offense plays ahead of Arizona’s matchup against the Patriots in Week 14.

“I see an offense that’s running the football well. It’s a very conservative pass game — lot of screens, all kind of screens. It’s how a defensive guy would call offensive plays — ‘let’s not turn the ball over, let’s get 4 yards a play, and let’s try to burn clock,'” he said.

“That’s what they’re doing and that’s what he’s going to do on Monday night,” Joseph added. “He’s going to be patient. Maybe take a shot from time to time. But for the most part, it’s run game, it’s quick game, and it’s screens.”

Who Else is Calling Out the Patriots?

Joseph is far from the only person to call out New England’s offense. Recently Former NFL GM and Heavy’s front office insider Randy Mueller called the Patriots the least talented team in the AFC East.

“They have a QB who is, at best, the third-best and if we are talking just talent, probably fourth-best in the division,” Mueller wrote. “They have very little team speed and almost none on offense, which makes people defend them differently. The one big play made by the Pats on offense was made by rookie DB Marcus Jones, who caught a bubble screen and ran 48 yards for a score. Their offensive line looks overwhelmed at times and their scheme, well, that’s a whole other notebook.”

How are Patriots Preparing for Cardinals Defense?

Jones and New England’s offense will be tested on Monday night. The Cardinals defense blitzes around 50 percent of the time meaning that Jones will be under pressure.

New England and its quarteback has struggled when facing pressure. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Jones has completed just 37% of his passes when pressured this season. He is also averaging just 2.9 yards per pass attempt when pressured. Jones has also thrown the most interceptions while pressure in the entire NFL (5).

“They bring a lot of different guys from a lot of different places — show you one thing and bring something else. [They] keep you guessing and put you on your heels,” Jones said leading up to the Monday night game.

The Patriots offensive line will also be shorthanded as Isaiah Wynn will miss the matchup and veteran backup Marcus Cannon is still on injured reserve as he recovers from a concussion. Trent Brown is also dealing with an illness and Yodny Cajuste has back and calf injuries.

With Joseph’s confidence, the Patriots offense could be in for a long night or the Cardinals defense might be surprised with the strategy that Patricia and New England’s offense deploys.