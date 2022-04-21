Former Patriot Star Wants Answers: ‘Why is My Name Not on Here?’

Few ex-New England Patriots seem to be more bitter than Asante Samuel about their time in Foxborough.

The former Patriots star cornerback never seems to miss an opportunity to bash his former team. Specifically, Samuel loves to take aim at Bill Belichick. The most recent example of Samuel taking shots at Belichick and Co. happened on Tuesday when ESPN’s Mike Reiss announced the finalists for the Patriots’ annual Hall of Fame inductions.

Samuel was not among the three finalists, which were former offensive lineman Logan Mankins, linebacker Mike Vrabel (who is now the head coach of the Tennessee Titans) and defensive tackle Vince Wilfork.

Samuel wanted some answers from Belichick on Twitter as he asked, “why is my name not on here Coach Belichick?”

Why is my name not on here Coach Belichick 😅 https://t.co/sAuQyfjADj — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) April 19, 2022

Reiss lists the finalists and a solid list of ex-players and coaches who “missed the cut.”

Julius Adams, Chuck Fairbanks, Lawyer Milloy, Bill Parcells, and Wes Welker are among the standout names who also weren’t finalists for the Patriots’ Hall of Fame.

Did Asante Samuel Have a Hall-of-Fame Career?

Samuel’s tenure with the Patriots ended unceremoniously as the then elite corner forced his way out of town after threatening to become a distraction aka “#### this team up” back in 2007. Samuel wanted out of Foxborough to pursue more money and his request was initially met with resistance before Belichick ultimately decided to cut ties.

Since their separation, Samuel has routinely levied criticism Belichick and New England’s way. In August 2021, Samuel raised some eyebrows when he declared Belichick “just another coach” without the presence of Tom Brady.

The Patriots drafted Samuel in the fourth round of the 2003 NFL Draft out of Central Florida. He helped New England win back-to-back Super Bowls as a rookie and second-year player. Samuel led the NFL in interceptions in 2006 with 10. He made first-team All-Pro in 2007 when the Patriots finished the regular season a perfect 16-0 before losing in the Super Bowl to the New York Giants.

Samuel went on to finish his career at age 32 after spending three years playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, and the final two for the Atlanta Falcons. Samuel’s son is now a solid young cornerback in the NFL playing for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Samuel Jr. played in 12 games as a rookie in 2021 grabbing two interceptions after being drafted by the Chargers in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Don’t Bet on Asante Samuel Landing in the Hall of Fame

It’s easy to see why Samuel might have a case to make about being inducted into the Patriots’ Hall of Fame. His contributions to two championship teams, a perennial playoff contender, and a historic regular season seem worthy of the highest level of acknowledgment.

Samuel’s 22 career interceptions as a Patriot ranked 12th all-time in the franchise’s history. Players like Devin McCourty, Ty Law, and even the recently departed J.C. Jackson have more picks in a Patriots uniform, but there is no question Samuel should rank as one of–if not the best–corners in the team’s history.

Still, when you consider the circumstances around Samuel’s departure from the organization, and his subsequent bashing of Belichick, it seems a safe bet he’ll never be a part of the Patriots’ Hall of Fame.

