Patriots Fans Explode on Twitter Amid Bailey Zappe-Mac Jones QB Controversy

Everyone throughout the NFL universe that was dismissing a quarterback controversy with the New England Patriots has to second look at the situation.

On Sunday, in his second start in the NFL and only third game of NFL action, rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe led the Patriots to a demonstrative 38-15 win on the road over the Cleveland Browns.

Zappe didn’t dink and dunk his way to victory while riding firmly on the shoulders of New England’s run game and defense this week. The rookie completed 24 of 34 passes for 309 yards, 2 TDs, and no interceptions.

Zappe looked even more in control on Sunday and quickly shook off a strip sack from the Browns’ Myles Garrett to produce a masterful second-half performance that helped seal the win. Zappe also did something Mac Jones had failed to do through the first three weeks of the NFL season before he suffered a high ankle sprain. Zappe was able to get the tight ends involved completing a combined six passes to Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith for 122 yards and a TD.

As you might expect, Patriots fans blitzed Twitter with hot takes on the team’s QB situation.

Patriots Fans Explode on Twitter With QB Hot Takes

There were tons of results if you did a Twitter search for “Bailey Zappe Mac Jones” minutes after the Patriots secured the win on Sunday. With every refresh of the application, there was seemingly a neverending new list of takes coming from Patriots fans and the media.

After Zappe’s strong game, many shared similar gifs from the official Stadium Twitter account. Translation: Jones’ job security might be in question. The kid (the then-nine-year-old Dieunerst Collin)–who happened to develop into a state-champion high school football player–looking confused in a line at Popeye’s might be the perfect gif for Jones as he watched Zappe carve up the Browns.

Mac Jones right now pic.twitter.com/bgqTGAp6tn — Stadium (@Stadium) October 16, 2022

One fan isn’t ready to ditch Jones just yet, pointing to last year’s runner-up for Offensive Rookie of the Year’s 19-for-23, 198-yard, 3-TD performance in a win over the Browns in 2021. That win came amid the Patriots’ eight-game win streak that helped push them into the playoffs.

Zappe is playing well (and much better than I expected) but a lot of you have short memories when it comes to Mac Jones. Patriots did the same thing to Cleveland literally last year with Jones at quarterback. — Tyler Amaral (@TylerAmaral22) October 16, 2022

Another fan isn’t especially high on either Jones or Zappe, but he still believes Bill Belichick should “ride with Zappe” as a starter.

I don’t think Zappe is anything special, but I’ve also always felt the same way about Mac Jones. Don’t think either one is a franchise QB. With that said, if I’m the Patriots I’m riding with Zappe. — Matt Langone (@MattLangone) October 16, 2022

Some kept it short and to the point with their take on the Patriots’ QB situation.

Bailey Zappe > Mac Jones🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/HSEzUImL0a — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) October 16, 2022

Another fan’s tweet may have come off overly simplistic, but there is an important bottom line in their final sentence: “they playing better with Zappe.”

Bailey Zappe might have stolen Mac Jones job . They playing better with Zappe — Dana T ♎️⚖️ (@DanaT926) October 16, 2022

Aside from the obvious difference in record, 2-0 with Zappe as the starter and 1-2 with Jones beginning games. Perhaps even more than that, the defense has appeared invigorated, as has the offensive line, receivers, and especially the tight ends.

If the Patriots do elect to go back to Jones in Week 7’s Monday night matchup with the Chicago Bears, they will be risking a disturbance of the chemistry the team has established with Zappe under center.

Another fan makes an interesting statement. He not only says the Patriots could stick with Zappe, but he also points out that “ME owes Mac nothing.”

The obvious move is to keep going with Zappe as QB1. #Patriots might have something here. NE owes Mac nothing. https://t.co/1lDXo1590O — Matthew Thomas (@mattbomford81) October 16, 2022

In professional sports, a head coach’s only job is to put the players on the field who give their team the best chance to win every game. We’ll find out soon who Belichick thinks gives New England the best chance moving forward.

The Other Patriots Who Stood Out on Sunday

We’d be remiss not to point out the game rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton produced. Thornton caught a TD pass and ran for another on a jet sweep to put the game away in the fourth quarter.

With Nelson Agholor inactive, Thornton rose to the occasion, and he may have permanently supplanted the veteran as the team’s primary speed threat. New England’s entire defense played well, sparked by the secondary, Matthew Judon and Christian Barmore (who left the game with an injury), but Anfernee Jennings was particularly disruptive.

He had three QB hits and shared a sack with Mack Wilson Sr. Keep an eye on him and his progression through the rest of the season.