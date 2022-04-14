Patriots Lose Bill Belichick Favorite in Free Agency

The New England Patriots failed to retain the services of standout special-teams performer and Bill-Belichick favorite Brandon King.

The 28-year-old battled injuries in 2019 and 2020 that forced him to miss both campaigns. However, he came back strong in 2021 appearing in 16 of 17 games. He made 10 total tackles and played on 75% of New England’s special-teams snaps, which was the highest of his NFL career.

The player-coach bond between Belichick and King has been evident for years. Belichick trusted King to give him a haircut for charity back in March 2021.

When there was a question as to how many Patriots players would report for OTAs ahead of last season with concerns about COVID-19 playing a major role in the NFL’s challenging start to the 2021 campaign, King memorably said, “If Bill [Belichick] tells me to report, I’m reporting,” per Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

Patriots players and many around the league have a tough choice. NFLPA tells them today not to attend voluntary OTAs. Belichick told them last week to report to Foxborough on April 19. Special teamer Brandon King said yesterday: "If Bill tells me to report, I’m reporting." — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) April 13, 2021

Even back in King’s rookie season in the NFL in 2015, when the Patriots signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn, the linebacker showed an appreciation for Belichick as he went through the draft process.

Per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, King said: “Coach Belichick ended up coming to our pro day. That was big, especially for a big-time coach like that. I don’t know if you see that a lot with the NFL process, but it was the first time I had seen it.”

During King’s time in New England, he contributed to two Super Bowl champion teams and established himself as one of the better pure special-teams performers in the NFL.

Are the Patriots Done on the Free-Agent Market?

As it pertains to the splashy moves, the Patriots and most every team in the NFL are likely done until training camps begin. There will probably be a few cap casualties just before the season begins, and that frenzy could create a few notable signings.

The Patriots are also still considered a potential landing spot for Odell Beckham Jr. According to Bovada, the Patriots are the betting favorites to ink the former Pro-Bowler. With the Patriots acquiring DeVante Parker in a trade with the Miami Dolphins last month, and the possibilities of the team adding more weapons in the passing game at the draft, New England could have far more options for Mac Jones in his second season.

What Could Be the Patriots’ Primary Focus in the NFL Draft?

The wide receiver position is getting most of the attention in the fanbase and local media, but New England might need a starter-level cornerback even more than they need another wideout.

The Patriots might have to turn to Malcolm Butler as their No. 1 corner if they don’t find a more suitable replacement for J.C Jackson.

New England lost Jackson to the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency and they now have a seemingly gaping hole in that area of their defense. Prospects like Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon are both possibilities along with others.

If pressed to make a decision about which position to shore up in the NFL Draft, the Patriots’ top focus should be corner. There will be other options to improve the wide receiver position. Otherwise, Belichick would be wise to simply draft the best player available for the remaining picks.

