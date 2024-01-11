Patriots to Part Ways With Bill Belichick After 24 Seasons: Reports

The New England Patriots are officially moving on from head coach Bill Belichick after 24 seasons, according to NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport on Thursday, January 11.

Belichick and owner Robert Kraft will hold a press conference to make the official announcement on Thursday at 12 p.m. Eastern time, per the team.

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are expected to part ways today after a remarkable 24 seasons together, ending an unmatched run in NFL history that included six Super Bowl titles, league sources tell me and @MikeReiss. pic.twitter.com/IcibaPpA4S — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2024

Belichick, 71, guided New England to a 4-13 record in 2023, his worst finish with the Patriots and the franchise’s third losing season in the last four years following the departure of Tom Brady in March 2020.

A dismal .235 winning percentage leaves the Patriots holding the No. 3 overall selection in April’s 2024 NFL draft. The last time New England picked inside the top 3 was 31 years ago in 1993 when they drafted QB Drew Bledsoe No. 1 overall.

Bill Belichick’s Patriots Tenure Ends With Loss to Jets

Following Sunday’s season-ending 17-3 loss to the New York Jets — for the first time in their last 15 matchups — a somber Belichick addressed the media.

“It’s a disappointing year for all of us. Players, coaches, staff. Entire organization. Not anything that any of us are in any way content with, so. But, it is what it is.”

Bill Belichick leaves the Gillette Stadium field for perhaps the final time as Patriots coach. pic.twitter.com/jEMVfrlFQL — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 7, 2024

Belichick solidified his love for his craft when asked whether the 2023 season took any wind out of his sails.

“No, I mean I enjoy coaching,” Belichick said. “I like coaching the team, I like preparing the team, game-planning, coaching on Sundays. But the results weren’t good and none of us are happy with those.”

With his future now uncertain, Heavy’s Sean Deveney outlined the 5 most likely landing spots for Belichick should he continue his NFL coaching career.

Bill Belichick’s Achievements Are a Sight to Behold

After opening his head coaching career with a 36-44 record over five seasons for the Cleveland Browns, Belichick, frankly, put New England football back on the map over the last 24 years.

Since spurning the Jets and accepting the head gig for Robert Kraft in New England in January 2000, Belichick and “winning” have stood tall alongside one another in the football dictionary.

His legacy, both in and outside of New England, will withstand the test of time: