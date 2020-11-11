Bill Belichick Takes One More Shot at the Jets

Bill Belichick doesn’t care for the New York Jets, and he has made that pretty clear over the years. After sending the Jets to an 0-9 start on Monday night, Belichick took one more swipe at his former team on Tuesday.

Resigning From the Jets Was ‘Great Moment’ of My Career

On Tuesday, while appearing on the Ordway, Merloni and Fauria Show on WEEI, Belichick was asked about his resignation from the Jets back in 1999. Belichick didn’t mince words in an attempt to speak favorably of the Jets organization. In fact, he called his decision to resign–rather abruptly–one of the “great moments” in his career.

Belichick Was Hired as the Jets’ Head Coach But Resigned Before He Coached a Game

For those who are unaware of how that saga transpired, here is a brief breakdown of the events. The future Hall-of-Famer was technically the head coach of the Jets on two different occasions, but he never actually coached a game in that roles.

Back in February of 1997, Belichick was named the interim head coach after Bill Parcells, the head coach of the New England Patriots at that time, wanted to leave the organization to coach the Jets. Parcells was still under contract, so compensation had to be discussed and arranged to allow Parcells to make the move between AFC East rivals.

The two teams would reach an agreement, and Belichick (who had been an assistant under Parcells with the Patriots and Giants) followed him to NY to become the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator.

Two years later, Parcells resigned, and he had negotiated for Belichick to succeed him in the role. However, Belichick had other plans. Just after the turn of the century, Belichick (who had only been officially the Jets’ head coach for a day) announced his resignation from the role. Shortly after his resignation, he was announced as the Patriots new head coach, and the rest is history. Belichick was technically under contract with the Jets, and the Patriots had to compensate them with a draft pick for the coach’s services.

I’d say it’s pretty clear the Patriots won that trade, and Belichick is still making them pay.

