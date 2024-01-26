Bill Belichick Linked to New Team Amid Wild Rumors

Former New England Patriots head coach general manager Bill Belichick is running out of time and options to coach in the NFL for 2024.

With the Atlanta Falcons job taken, only the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders remain open — neither of which have interviewed Belichick. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter posited that Belichick could take the helm for the Kansas City Chiefs if head coach Andy Reid retires after the season.

“This is purely speculative, I want to be very clear and we’re just throwing this out there, having some fun,” Schefter emphasized during “Get Up” on Friday, “but we’ve heard over and over about the possibility that at some point in time, Andy Reid could walk away from football.”

“I think Bill Belichick will be the next head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs next year,” says Craig Carton of Fox Sports. Adam Schefter & Mike Florio have brought up this same scenario: “I think that's where he goes after Andy Reid retires after this year.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/8tcgtULTC2 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 26, 2024

“So if the Chiefs were to win the Super Bowl this year, could that, would that, make him more likely to walk?,” Schefter continued. “And if he did walk, at that point in time, you’re the Kansas City Chiefs and Bill Belichick is still out there, would that not be an interesting possibility?”

Reid will turn 66 before the 2024 season, and he has been a head coach in the NFL since 1999. He had a brief health scare in 2021 but nothing major in the public eye since then.

Another Analyst Anticipates Bill Belichick to Chiefs

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said there’s a real chance Reid retires after the season. Florio stated that and the possibility of Belichick heading to Kansas City during Pro Football Talk Live on Wednesday.

“There’s enough that I’ve heard from enough people I completely trust over the last few weeks to make me think the Chiefs are at least thinking, ‘What will we do if he retires?’” Florio said. “I don’t know if Belichick is a fit there, but there’s only one Patrick Mahomes. If I wanted to catch [Tom] Brady and win a Super Bowl like he did after he left me [Belichick], I’ll partner up with the guy determined to catch Brady with seven total in a heartbeat.”

As for Reid himself, he says he wants to keep coaching.

“I haven’t even thought about that,” Reid told reporters on January 6. “I’m thinking about one thing. I figured that would come up when you guys were asking these questions, because I’m old. But not that old.”

Bill Belichick Could Put Don Shula’s Record on Ice in Kansas City

Belichick, 71, is older of course, but has the late Don Shula’s all-time win record in sight. The Patriots head coach for 24 seasons, Belichick has 333 wins, and he needs 15 more wins to surpass Shula’s mark of 347.

Kansas City could easily get Belichick there in one season. The Chiefs have won 10 or more games annually since 2015 plus advanced to the AFC Championship Game six-straight seasons. That would likely give Belichick 15 wins if the Chiefs hit at least 13-14 regular season wins, which the team has done twice since 2020.

Belichick finishing with the Chiefs would have added irony with the quarterback position. Mahomes has been considered the heir to the GOAT, Brady, who played 20 seasons under Belichick.

Even Brady himself has expressed his high regard for Mahomes. Belichick could conclude his storied career with having coached arguably the two greatest quarterbacks of all time.