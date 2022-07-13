Twitter Reacts to Bill Belichick Dumping ‘Stink Bomb’ in Long-Awaited Trade

It finally happened.
The New England Patriots traded wide receiver and former first-round pick N’Keal Harry, to the Chicago Bears for a 2024 seventh-round pick on Tuesday. The trade, or at least the separation between Harry and the Patriots, had been rumored for weeks.
Harry had become one of the most polarizing players on the roster because of his immense physical talent and modest production on the field. Many fans in Patriots nation rejoiced at the news of the trade, but analysts like CBS Sports’ Damon Amendolara–who referred to Harry’s draft selection in 2019 as a “stink bomb”–were more philosophical with their reaction.
Amendolara was the latest to hold Patriots head coach and de facto general manager Bill Belichick accountable for his sketchy draft history–especially regarding selecting wide receivers.
Twitter Reacts to the N’Keal Harry Trade
Is Belichick’s selection of Harry with the 32nd pick in the 2019 NFL Draft the worst pick of the future Hall-of-Famer’s career? NBC Sports’ Phil A. Perry believes that’s the way the pick will be seen.
Others simply riffed on the long-awaited deal.
Merloni, Fauria, and Mego called the modest return the Patriots received for Harry “nothing.”
Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport doubts the Bears will be able to unlock Harry.
WEEI’s Mark Dondero says he doesn’t know why it took Belichick so long to trade Harry.
Could Harry Find New Life in Chicago?
The Bears look like an ideal landing spot for Harry at this point in his career. Chicago’s depth chart is pretty thin at wide receiver, and the team was looking for a young, big-body wide receiver capable of giving second-year quarterback Justin Fields a downfield target.
At 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, Harry fits the bill physically. For whatever reason, Harry just couldn’t find himself with the Patriots. A change of scenery seems like the best potential solution for whatever has ailed Harry throughout his career.
At 24 years old, he still has time to become a contributor at the NFL level. Coming out of Arizona State, Harry looked like a complete stud. As a sophomore, Harry had 82 receptions for 1,142 yards and 8 TDs. Harry ripped off 73 receptions in his junior season for 1,088 yards and 9 TDs. He was easily the most dominant offensive player in the PAC-12 in 2018. There was no wonder the Patriots liked him coming out of college.
Unfortunately, in his three years combined in the NFL, Harry hasn’t equaled the production he had in any single season he had in college for the Sun Devils. In Harry’s NFL career, he has 57 receptions, 598 yards, and 4 TDs.
Harry’s worst season in college was his freshman campaign when he had 58 catches for 659 yards and 5 TDs. That’s one of the most flabbergasting statistical epiphanies you’ll likely have for a while. Perhaps he’ll find a way to break through in the Windy City.
