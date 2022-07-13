Twitter Reacts to Bill Belichick Dumping ‘Stink Bomb’ in Long-Awaited Trade

It finally happened.

The New England Patriots traded wide receiver and former first-round pick N’Keal Harry, to the Chicago Bears for a 2024 seventh-round pick on Tuesday. The trade, or at least the separation between Harry and the Patriots, had been rumored for weeks.

Harry had become one of the most polarizing players on the roster because of his immense physical talent and modest production on the field. Many fans in Patriots nation rejoiced at the news of the trade, but analysts like CBS Sports’ Damon Amendolara–who referred to Harry’s draft selection in 2019 as a “stink bomb”–were more philosophical with their reaction.

Amendolara was the latest to hold Patriots head coach and de facto general manager Bill Belichick accountable for his sketchy draft history–especially regarding selecting wide receivers.

Bill Belichick’s stink bomb of N’Keal Harry is just another reminder we all have one thing we’re really terrible at and are too stubborn to stop trying. — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) July 13, 2022

Twitter Reacts to the N’Keal Harry Trade

Is Belichick’s selection of Harry with the 32nd pick in the 2019 NFL Draft the worst pick of the future Hall-of-Famer’s career? NBC Sports’ Phil A. Perry believes that’s the way the pick will be seen.

"It will probably go down as Bill Belichick's worst draft pick."@PhilAPerry reacts to news that N'Keal Harry has been traded to the Chicago Bears, and discusses the setback his pick had on the #Patriots pic.twitter.com/xZOZ9UKhTB — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) July 12, 2022

Others simply riffed on the long-awaited deal.

Merloni, Fauria, and Mego called the modest return the Patriots received for Harry “nothing.”

Patriots admit draft mistake, trade N’Keal Harry to Bears for nothing https://t.co/3KOTGRwTB4 — WEEI Springfield (@WEEIspringfield) July 13, 2022

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport doubts the Bears will be able to unlock Harry.

I know Bears fans are trying REALLY hard to find reasons for optimism in 2022. N'Keal Harry ain't one of 'em. — Gary Davenport (@IDPSharks) July 13, 2022

WEEI’s Mark Dondero says he doesn’t know why it took Belichick so long to trade Harry.

I am still at a loss as to why it took Belichick this long to move on from N’Keal Harry. — Mark Dondero (@MarkDondero) July 12, 2022

Could Harry Find New Life in Chicago?

The Bears look like an ideal landing spot for Harry at this point in his career. Chicago’s depth chart is pretty thin at wide receiver, and the team was looking for a young, big-body wide receiver capable of giving second-year quarterback Justin Fields a downfield target.

At 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, Harry fits the bill physically. For whatever reason, Harry just couldn’t find himself with the Patriots. A change of scenery seems like the best potential solution for whatever has ailed Harry throughout his career.

At 24 years old, he still has time to become a contributor at the NFL level. Coming out of Arizona State, Harry looked like a complete stud. As a sophomore, Harry had 82 receptions for 1,142 yards and 8 TDs. Harry ripped off 73 receptions in his junior season for 1,088 yards and 9 TDs. He was easily the most dominant offensive player in the PAC-12 in 2018. There was no wonder the Patriots liked him coming out of college.

Unfortunately, in his three years combined in the NFL, Harry hasn’t equaled the production he had in any single season he had in college for the Sun Devils. In Harry’s NFL career, he has 57 receptions, 598 yards, and 4 TDs.

Harry’s worst season in college was his freshman campaign when he had 58 catches for 659 yards and 5 TDs. That’s one of the most flabbergasting statistical epiphanies you’ll likely have for a while. Perhaps he’ll find a way to break through in the Windy City.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Patriots-related breaking news, rumors, content, and more!