Patriots Urged to Trade for High-Cost ‘Top-Tier Pass Rusher’

As dreary as the 2023 regular season has been to date, the Patriots are sitting on a pile of long-term hope as they attempt to configure the current roster into an NFL winner—that pile is $80 million worth of cap space that comes available next offseason, according to Spotrac.

But that money does not help the team much now … not unless it gets creative with players who can’t really afford to be paid by their current teams, for whatever reason. One guy who leads the way on that front is Carolina Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns, a two-time Pro Bowl player who already has three sacks this season.

Burns does not figure to be of much use to the 0-4 Panthers this season, and he has not agreed to a new contract with Carolina. On its NFL trade big board, Bleacher Report noted that this could be an opportunity for Bill Belichick and the Pats.

“Burns is a top-tier pass-rusher who should interest almost any team,” B/R wrote. “The challenge is finding a franchise that’s willing to trade for him and has the cap space required to extend him.

“The Patriots could be at the top of the list of potential suitors if they believe they can still win in 2023. New England would have the 2024 money needed to extend Burns and doesn’t have the best track record of using its first-round picks anyway.”

What Is Brian Burns’ Trade Price?

That last bit may have been a bit of a cheap shot, even if partially true—though now-injured Christian Gonzalez should help change New England’s rep for first-round disasters.

Still, the cost for Burns is likely to be at least one first-rounder, plus a second-rounder. As B/R pointed out, ESPN reported last year that the Rams offered two first-round picks and a second-rounder for Burns, but the Panthers declined. So that’s the neighborhood the Patriots would have to be in to trade for Burns.

It’s a steep price, but Burns is 25 and should still have many good years ahead.

It’s possible, too, that the price has come down as it has become more probable that the Panthers are not going to re-sign Burns. Last month, Burns said that he and the Panthers were no longer talking contracts, though he did leave open the possibility that could change.

“I told them once the season started I’m all about ball. I can’t give a thousand percent on the field and to my teammates if I’m still worried about contract negotiations,” Burns told reporters, via ESPN. “I feel like I owe that to them to be 100 percent, a thousand percent at all times.”

Brian Burns Trade Would Help Patriots Now & Later

The Patriots’ defense could use Burns, in the short term. Top pass rusher Matthew Judon suffered a torn biceps injury last week and could miss the rest of the season, though he is holding out hope for a return. But if New England wants to remain in competition for a playoff spot, they wil need to continue to field a top-notch defense, and losing Judon is a big blow there.

And Burns is a long-term fit, too, one of the best in the game for a franchise that continues to put the emphasis on defense.

Trading away draft picks, though, could be too much of an ask at this point, with quarterback Mac Jones’ status as the long-term answer at the position looking iffy. If the Patriots do decide to move on from Jones down the road, the best chance to replace him is likely to come in the draft, and not having a first-rounder could then be especially costly.