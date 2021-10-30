Patriots Capitalize After ‘Lowball’ Offer From AFC East Rival: Report

The New England Patriots have manhandled the New York Jets on the field (to the tune of two lopsided wins) and in the offseason where they signed away a free agent their rivals could really use on their roster.

Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline chronicled a story that explains how Hoyer landed with the New England Patriots rather than the Jets. Pauline wrote: “One long-time league insider told me, “It’s criminal the Jets had no veteran quarterback on the roster through camp and the season to help mentor Zach Wilson.” The Jets wanted to sign Brian Hoyer during the offseason for just this purpose, but [Joe] Douglas gave him a lowball offer. Hoyer rejected the offer, signed a nice deal with the Patriots, and is doing wonders mentoring New England’s rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Jones put up 54 points against the Jets last Sunday, beating them for a second time this season.”

The Jets lost rookie quarterback to a knee injury during their humbling 54-13 blowout loss to the Patriots last week. Wilson’s injury turned out to be a PCL sprain, which is actually a break for the Jets. There was some immediate concern the injury might be more serious, but as it is, the team was still left without a viable backup for Wilson.

The Jets re-acquired Joe Flacco this week, but it costs them draft assets to fill this gap when for a few dollars more, they could have had a veteran like Hoyer.

Brian Hoyer Has Been Quiet, But Helpful to the Patriots

One of the best things about Hoyer in the Patriots’ situation is his willingness to accept the mentor role with Mac Jones. The Patriots’ rookie has leaned on Hoyer all year long and the veteran can take some credit for the relatively smooth season Jones has had through seven games.

While Hoyer’s impact can’t be seen on a stat sheet, it seems pretty evident how valuable he has been to the most valuable player in the Patriots’ franchise.

Brian Hoyer is Still a Capable Backup Option

Hoyer’s primary role may be to mentor Jones, but he proved on Sunday that if called upon, he can still do an adequate job slinging the rock around.

With the game out of reach, Bill Belichick turned to Hoyer late in the game and he completed three of four attempts for 79 yards. One of the three completions was a 28-yard completion to N’Keal Harry down to the Jets’ one-yard line.

The play was potentially important because it might have helped to restore Harry’s confidence. The polarizing wide receiver hasn’t done much on the field to celebrate. Perhaps this will create some momentum for him and Jones down the line.

Perhaps, the play–which showcased Harry’s ability to go up and win on contested catches–might serve as an incentive for a team to trade for him. In any case, Hoyer’s presence led to a positive for the Patriots.

