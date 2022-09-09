Patriots QB May Have Secret Role With Team’s Offense: Report

The New England Patriots offensive situation is a bit of a mystery.

They are operating without an offensive coordinator, and it’s unclear which of the team’s assistants will handle the play-calling duties. It appears to be Matt Patricia who is likely to get an assist from Joe Judge. Neither Patricia nor Judge has ever called plays in the NFL. Yet, they are getting the responsibility of picking up where former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left off with now second-year quarterback Mac Jones.

Something seems out of wack about that plan unless something else is amiss. Could Bill Belichick have designs of taking over playcalling duties if things go off the rails? It’s possible. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, a guest on 98.5 The Sports Hub, people connected to the Patriots’ organization say that Belichick was calling plays during the two-minute drill against the Carolina Panthers during a recent joint practice.

If Belichick is pressed into action in this manner–and he succeeds–it will establish a new level of greatness for a coach already with enough accomplishments to waltz into the Hall of Fame. While Belichick becoming the play-caller seems to be a real possibility, The Boston Globe’s Chad Finn wonders whether backup QB and long-time Patriots leader Brian Hoyer might have a few more responsibilities with shaping the offense than it appears.

Finn tried to make sense of the Patriots’ current offensive structure, and he threw out a Hoyer concept that would be interesting.

“Maybe backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, whose first stint in Foxborough began so long ago (in 2009) that he was a teammate that year of Joey Galloway and Fred Taylor, has more of a say in this than we realize,” Finn wrote. “After Tom Brady, Josh McDaniels, and Belichick, Hoyer is as well-versed in the Patriots offensive playbook as anyone.”

Would the Patriots actually use Hoyer as a part of their coaching staff, unofficially? Hoyer made himself a necessary part of the team’s roster by accepting the backup and mentor role alongside Jones. It’s possible his mentorship has gone to another level in 2022, which would make sense considering the rest of the offensive coaching staff is inexperienced.

Patriots Mac Jones Hasn’t Made Many References to Brian Hoyer During Training Camp

If Hoyer is acting as something of an extension of the offensive coaching staff, Jones hasn’t been very vocal about it. In every meeting with the media, Jones refers to Patricia, Judge, and Belichick as the people helping him navigate the waters of his second training camp and some newness in the way of the offensive philosophy.

That makes it appear Hoyer has been nothing more than a sounding board for Jones, which still has some value in what could be a frustrating year for the young quarterback.

Are the Patriots Grooming Brian Hoyer to Be the Future Offensive Coordinator?

While Hoyer might not be a Jr. Offensive Coordinator in 2022, it makes sense to imagine the Patriots grooming him for the position sometime down the road. Belichick has hired several former players to join his staff, including Jerod Mayo and Troy Brown.

Hoyer would seemingly be a solid choice to become an offensive coordinator when he decides to end his playing career.