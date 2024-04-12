AFC Rival ‘Has Desire’ to Offer Patriots Enticing Trade for No. 3 Overall Pick

As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, speculation swirls around the Denver Broncos, a team renowned for its willingness to make bold offseason maneuvers. Pro Football Focus writer Sam Monson has ignited further intrigue with his recent article, labeling the Broncos as prime candidates for a significant draft-day splash. And he believes they could be targeting the Patriots No. 3 overall pick.

Monson’s analysis suggests that Denver could be strategically positioned to pounce on the opportunity to secure the quarterback of its future.

Vikings, Giants & Broncos all wanna trade up in the NFL Draft. Who ends up with JJ McCarthy, in your opinion? pic.twitter.com/8GEzawJN94 — John Frascella (Football) (@LegendSports7) April 12, 2024

“The Broncos don’t have the ammunition that Minnesota does to maneuver in the first round, but they may have even more desire to make it happen,” he wrote on Pro Football Focus. “I wouldn’t be shocked if they find a way of trading up to No. 3 overall for the guy Payton covets.” Monson also adds that Denver “seems most desperate for a quarterback.”

The trade that Monson sees as possible has the Patriots moving out of the No.3 selection back to No. 12. It also includes a 2023 3rd round pick and a 2025 first-round pick from Denver.

Denver acquires: No. 3 pick

New England acquires: No. 12 pick, No. 76 pick, 2025 first-round pick

Would the Patriots be Open to Moving Out of No. 3?

New England Patriots fans find themselves caught in a familiar dilemma: the desire to secure a franchise quarterback with the third overall pick versus the allure of trading down for additional assets. ESPN’s Dan Graziano recently shed light on this conundrum, presenting compelling arguments for both scenarios.

Graziano wrote, “I’m hearing a bit of buzz about the third pick, which belongs to the New England Patriots. The Patriots also need a quarterback, but there are people around the league who believe they are open to trading the No. 3 selection, moving back in the draft, and addressing the quarterback position in free agency.”

While many fans yearn for the Patriots to use their high draft position to select a quarterback, Graziano’s report underscores the tantalizing prospect of trading back in the first round. With several quarterback-needy teams lurking in the draft order, the Patriots could command a lucrative package of picks and players in exchange for the coveted No. 3 spot. But would they need more than what Monson has Denver giving up in his scenario?

What Type of Draft Haul Are the Patriots Seeking?

If the Patriots are sold on either Drake May or Jayden Daniels, then they’ll most likely be taking a QB at No. 3. But if they have doubts about either of them or if they don’t love the QB’s available at No. 3, moving back begins to make sense. But what type of draft capital would it take for the Patriots to trade back? NBC Sports writer Tom E. Curran seems to think it needs to be a massive haul.

Drake Maye at Gillette stadium today. Jayden Daniels at Gillette Monday. It’s on. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lGj6WAex86 — Savage (@SavageSports_) April 5, 2024

Curran believes the Patriots are using a recent example of a team trading back from the No. 3 spot as a barometer of what it would take for them to trade back. “The mindset in Foxboro is the package has to be bigger than what San Francisco put together in 2021 to go up from No. 12 to No. 3 in its trade with Miami. In that deal, the 49ers sent No. 12, a 2022 third-rounder and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 to Miami for the privilege of selecting Trey Lance,” explains Curran.

The Dolphins got three first-rounders back in the deal the 49ers did with them to go up for Trey Lance. Miami traded all three of them. • '21 pick packaged to trade up for Jaylen Waddle.

• '22 pick sent to Chiefs for Tyreek Hill.

• '23 pick sent to Broncos for Bradley Chubb. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 1, 2022

Minnesota is the only team with that type of draft capital to offer New England. But that would require Minnesota to be entirely in love with Daniels or Maye. With teams playing everything as close to the vest as possible before draft night, all we know is that Minnesota needs a QB at some point in this draft.