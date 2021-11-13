Cam Newton Speaks On Signing With the Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have reunited with former New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. The Panthers made the decision to bring back the greatest player in franchise history because of tons of issues at quarterback.

Their regular starter Sam Darnold suffered a fractured scapula in the team’s loss to the New England Patriots in Week 9 and the only other QBs on the roster are the inexperienced PJ Walker and the marginally talented Matt Barkley.

The Panthers turned back to Newton, who won’t start in the team’s Week 10 matchup on the road against the Arizona Cardinals, but according to Carolina’s offensive coordinator, the 2015 NFL MVP could see some action. Even if Newton is simply on the sidelines in uniform, he will be a constant presence on the camera while the Panthers try to upset the Cardinals.

Here’s what Newton had to say at his introductory presser. Newton was asked why the Panthers opportunity appealed to him. He gave four reasons.

One of them, not in no particular order, (is) are they a contender. No. 2 is do you have a realistic opportunity so late in the season to compete? And No. 3, what’s the skill set around (you)? So you can show your talents, as well. And check, check, check. It was a no-brainer. Obviously, it was an added dimension with the familiarity here.

That was an interesting and seemingly candid response from Newton. Of particular interest is No. 3 where Newton mentions “the skill set around you.” That’s interesting because it has been said on multiple occasions–even by me on this publication–that Newton’s weapons in 2020 with the Patriots were subpar.

That’s not the case with the Panthers who have D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson and all-world running back Christian McCaffrey. With those kinds of weapons–even though the Panthers’ offensive line has been impacted by injury–is understandably attractive to Newton.

Did the Panthers Sign Cam Newton as a Ploy to Sell Tickets?

Newton specifically said during his presser, his signing with the Panthers wasn’t a ploy. He said: “Everybody wants to make it about, Cam’s back, this, that and the third. You know why I’m here. This ain’t for no ploy. This ain’t for no ticket sales. This ain’t for no Cinderella story. It’s to win football games.

You have to respect Newton’s desire to make an impact and to prove his doubters wrong. Unfortunately, he missed a potentially awesome head-to-head matchup, but trying to spearhead the Panthers’ push toward the postseason will have to suffice.

What Could Have Been?

How epic would the Panthers and Patriots have been in Week 9 if Newton had already signed with Carolina, and if Stephon Gilmore was also a part of the team?

It would have had some similarities to the Week 4 matchup that saw Tom Brady lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into Foxboro. Obviously, the potential Newton reunion game wouldn’t have been as significant. However, there would have been a more immediate revenge factor considering the Patriots released Newton.

As it is, Newton will have 7 or 8 eight games to show he’s got more in the tank than the Patriots and many others thought.