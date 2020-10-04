Cam Newton Speaks After Testing Positive For COVID-19

The New England Patriots‘ Cam Newton took to Instagram to address the world for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19.
ï ÑĒVĒR ₩ÏŁŁ QŪĒŠTÏØÑ GØDš rëâšøñïñg; jûšt wïłł âłwâÿš rëšpøñd wïth, "¥ĒŠ ŁØRD"‼️ ï âpprëčïâtë âłł thë łøvë, šûppørt, âñd ₩ĒŁŁ ₩ÏŠHĒŠ‼️ ï wïłł tâkë thïš tïmë tø gët hëâłthÿ âñd šëłf rëfłëčt øñ thë øthër ÄMÄŻÏÑG THÏÑGš THÄT Ï ŠHØŪŁD ßĒ GRÄTĒFŪŁ FØR‼️ #šhïñëTHRŪthëŠHÄDĒ #ñøtFØRłïkëšJŪŠTførŁÏFĒ -1ØVĒ🤟🏾
Cam Newton Looking Ahead
First and foremost, it’s great to see communication from Newton. His health is the most important factor in this unfortunate situation. He will obviously not play in the highly anticipated Week-4 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. That game has been rescheduled for Monday night at 7:05 pm, per the NFL.
Week 4 Schedule Update: pic.twitter.com/1scXg0IwJ4
— NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) October 4, 2020
Veteran backup Brian Hoyer is expected to start in place of Newton. How long Newton will remain out depends on several factors. We don’t know if Newton is experiencing any symptoms from the virus.
If he isn’t, he could return to the Patriots’ facility in five days if he posts consecutive negative test results. If he is asymptomatic and doesn’t post those negative test results, he must remain in quarantine and away from the Patriots’ facility for 10 days. That would mean he would also miss next weekend’s game against the Denver Broncos.
If Newton has symptoms, he could miss even more time. He would still have to remain away from the Patriots’ facility for 10 days, but he’d also have to wait for all symptoms to subside. Newton would then need to post negative test results 72 hours after he last experienced any symptoms. Obviously, everyone involved is hoping that isn’t the case.
Cam Newton’s Teammates Will Have to Step Up
The Patriots’ weapons on offense have been maligned and disrespected by many people, not least of which is FS1 analyst Emmanuel Acho:
Acho was down on the Patriots’ chances to beat the Chiefs with Newton, one can only imagine how the former NFL MVP’s status has impacted his projection.
More than any other time, the Patriots will need to rally if they hope to pull off an upset victory over the defending Super Bowl champions.
