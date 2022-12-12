Cardinals Superstar Suffers Potential Serious Injury Vs. Patriots

T

he New England Patriots faced off against the Arizona Cardinals in the finale of Week 14 and the Cardinals suffered a severe loss early on in the game.

On just the third play of scrimmage, Kyler Murray went down to the ground and did not get up. Replays showed that he suffered a non-contact knee injury with Murray being forced to leave the game and return to the locker room via a cart.

Kyler has been downgraded to OUT. https://t.co/ivtDIK5iED — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 13, 2022

Soon after the Cardinals announced that Murray was questionable to return with a knee injury. He was later downgraded to out.

Murray was replaced by 36-year-old Colt McCoy. McCoy has appeared in two games so far this season and has tallied 456 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception per Pro Football Reference.

What Did the Patriots Say About Murray?

Prior to the matchup against the Cardinals, New England’s head coach Bill Belichick praised Murray and his unique skills.

“Yeah, he’s already got a few records and obviously a lot of production,” Belichick said. “A couple Pro Bowls and all that in three years. So, yeah, very talented guy, athletic, quick, elusive, fast. Obviously, a lot different from a guy like Josh Allen but productive and athletic, but less size and maybe a little bit more speed and quickness, that kind of thing. But yeah, tough guy to defend.

“He extends a lot of plays, and they use him in the quarterback run game. Kliff’s used him on that. I mean Kliff, obviously, coached in college, had (Patrick) Mahomes and everything else, so he knows how to use and put pressure on defenses with athletic quarterbacks. So, not only does Murray do it, but he’s also in a system that I would say probably enhances it.”

Murray had been having an interesting season for the Cardinals. After signing a five-year deal in the offseason that nets him more than $200 million, the quarterback has thrown for 2,359 yards, 14 touchdowns, and seven interceptions per Pro Football Reference.

Did the Patriots Have to Deal With Injury Issues?

Arizona wasn’t the only team to have injury issues in the first quarter. On offense, both wide receiver DeVante Parker and running back Rhamondre Stevenson spent some time on the sidelines with Parker eventually being ruled out

Stevenson suffered an ankle injury that forced him to go to the locker room and Parker was evaluated for a concussion. These positions were both entering Monday night shorthanded. Damien Harris and Jakobi Meyers both missed the game meaning that the Patriots needed to rely on the likes of Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris along with Tyquan Thornton and Kendrick Bourne.

This is the second straight game that Harris has been inactive. With the running back becoming a free agent at the end of the season, every snap is crucial as he looks to prove to New England and the rest of the NFL that he is worth signing to another long-term deal.

Stevenson has been having a breakout season for the Patriots. In his second NFL season, the 24-year-old has rushed for 606 yards and five touchdowns along with 56 receptions for 383 yards, and a touchdown per Pro Football Reference.