Patriots DT Puts ESPN on Blast For Embarrassing Mistake

ESPN’s fact-checkers made a pretty silly error, and New England Patriots defensive tackle Carl Davis took to Twitter to correct them.

Carl Davis and Cody Davis Look Nothing Alike

Clearly, someone working for ESPN isn’t exactly familiar with the Patriots roster. In a now-deleted tweet, Davis posted: “can everybody retweet this until ESPN realizes this is not me.”

ESPN had originally posted an image of safety Cody Davis as Carl on their website.

Carl Davis and Cody Davis are not the same person https://t.co/FFD8x7ROIz — Spyll (@spyllit) November 17, 2020

As you can see from the image above, there are a few undeniable differences between the two men.

ESPN Corrected Their Blunder

It was a pretty honest mistake and one that can happen to anyone uploading images on a website’s content management system. It’s especially possible when the person isn’t intimately familiar with the team they’re updating.

Thankfully, the change was made, and Carl acknowledged the improvement.

Appreciate y’all help! We are good now. Appreciate it @espn pic.twitter.com/Zgr7fPMH6X — Carl Davis (@Trenchwork94) November 16, 2020

Carl Davis Has Made Quite the Impact on the Defensive Line

Davis made himself known to ESPN’s website maintenance staff, and he’s also announced his presence with the Patriots on the field since signing a couple of weeks ago. Davis was signed on October 14 from the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. He had to sit a week before making his debut against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 9. He started in last week’s huge win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

While he’s only made three tackles, and one for a loss in two games, it’s Davis’ big body and presence against the run game that has made a difference for the Patriots. Davis is the kind of block-absorbing nose tackle that has been one of the more unheralded, but vital pieces of good Patriots defenses in the past.

No one is calling him Vince Wilfork or even Danny Shelton at this point, but with tons of injuries at different levels of the team’s defense, having Davis in the trenches has been significant.

Patriots fans hope that he can continue to make a name for himself with the organization. If he can, perhaps this will be the last time ESPN or anyone else confuses him with a teammate.

