Patriots Bring Back Massive 320-Pound Defensive Tackle

Less than 2 hours before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots made one last free agent signing before turning their attention to prospect acquisition.

The Patriots reportedly re-signed defensive tackle Carl Davis, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Patriots have re-signed NT Carl Davis. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 27, 2022

The 30-year-old confirmed the news on social media shortly after Yates’ report.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Patriots!

Davis was originally drafted in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. After spending the first two seasons of his NFL career with the Ravens, Davis played 5 games for the Cleveland Browns in 2018 and split three games with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts.

Davis appears to have found something of a home with the Patriots. After New England signed him in 2020, and he appeared in just three games because of injury, Davis played in all 17 regular-season contests in 2021. He even started four games. While primarily a run-stuffer, Davis did have a sack and a quarterback hit to his credit last season.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Patriots!

While Davis is not necessarily a major needle-mover overall, he is what many might describe as a glue guy. The Patriots have long valued the kinds of space eaters that absorb blockers and allow the second-level defenders to surge and limit the run game. Vince Wilfork is perhaps the top-shelf example of this archetype in Patriots history.

Davis’ ability to be a force on the inside has clearly made him valuable. New England is hoping he and others will help to provide support and depth for a strong defensive unit in 2022.

Will the Patriots Draft a Defensive Lineman?

Bill Belichick values big guys on the interior and later in the draft, New England–like other teams in the NFL–will go looking for the best players available regardless of position.

If there are fits at DT and especially at edge rusher, you’d have to think New England will pull the trigger if there is someone the team really likes.

Don’t Rule Out a New QB Joining the Mix

While the Patriots seem unlikely to draft a quarterback unless there is a guy they really like in the 7th round. However, it shouldn’t be a shock to see the team sign someone as an undrafted free agent. While Mac Jones is the team’s starter and Brian Hoyer is unquestionably the backup, there are a ton of questions about Jarrett Stidham’s future with the team.

He could be released or traded if the Patriots can find a team willing to part ways with a late-round draft asset. In any case, New England might only have two definitive quarterbacks on their roster.

If an intriguing, project-style quarterback goes undrafted, expect New England to bring him in as a developmental player who spends most of the season on the practice squad. In 2020, the Patriots signed J’Mar Smith, but he didn’t make the Week 1 roster. However, he’s off to a strong start in the USFL as he won the restart league’s Player of the Week award for their first set of contests.

The votes are in… The FIRST-EVER Offensive Player of the Week in the inaugural season is @USFLStallions QB @jMar_Smith 🔥🐎 pic.twitter.com/oDZYPCwJWa — USFL (@USFL) April 20, 2022

If Jones continues to improve and stays healthy, the rookie quarterback–or Hoyer for that matter–may never see the field.

However, it is usually advisable for a team to carry three quarterbacks in the event of injury, and in this day and age, the potential absence due to COVID.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Patriots-related breaking news, rumors, content, and more!