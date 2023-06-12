Patriots Named ‘Logical’ Trade Fit for No. 2 Pick

Bill Belichick knows a thing or two about how to get the most out of hybrid pass-rushers, so the New England Patriots’ head coach might be the right person to help Chase Young finally live up to his draft status.

The defensive end drafted second overall in 2020 could be on the trading block after the Washington Commanders declined his fifth-year option. Belichick’s Pats are one of seven “logical suitors” for the former Ohio State star, according to Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports.

Benjamin believes Young would be another “big-name reclamation attempt” for Belichick, who could use the 24-year-old in a “hybrid scheme alongside younger guys like Josh Uche.” As Benjamin also pointed out, the Patriots could also use an infusion of youth at the edges of the front seven, “with Matt Judon going on 31 and more expendable after 2023.”

Matthew Judon has led the Patriots in sacks in each of the last two seasons, but Young could still grow into a role as the game-breaker in Belichick’s pass rush. That’s despite three seasons blighted by inconsistent performances, modest production and injury.

No. 2 Pick Yet to Live Up to Billing

Young was supposed to be a “gold jacket” player in waiting from the moment he was drafted, but things have worked out differently. He logged 7.5 sacks in 15 starts as a rookie, but Young’s debut season was also marred by mistakes like this needless roughing the passer penalty that allowed the Detroit Lions to kick a field goal as time expired to seal a 30-27 win.

Such a dumb penalty from Chase Young. Yes, it's minimal contact, but the ball was long gone and there's no need whatsoever to touch the QB. pic.twitter.com/2gq7jiQH48 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2020

Aside from individual errors, Young’s technique has come in for criticism from Commanders’ head coach Ron Rivera. In 2021, Rivera pointed out how Young needs to play more “vertical,” per NBC Washington’s Ethan Cadeaux: “When he’s playing vertical and getting through to his third step before he decides what he wants to do, I think he’s a very disruptive football player. Sometimes, he has a little stutter in one of his moves. And that, to me, is not what he does best. With the stutter, he has to stop, start, then go again. I’d much rather just see him go vertical because when he’s moving he’s a force and he is difficult to stop.”

Rivera doubled down on those comments later in the same season, telling Michael Silver of Commanders.com how Young needed to show better recognition of play designs and mobile quarterbacks: “Sometimes Chase starts outside and plants his leg and cuts inside — because he’s trying to make a play — and the quarterback gets flushed to the outside. If Chase stays outside, he has an easy sack, but instead he dives underneath.”

Injuries hardly helped Young refine the rough edges to his game. He lost eight games to a torn ACL, the same injury that kept No. 99 out of 14 games in 2022.

Not surprisingly, Young’s pressure numbers have fallen sharply every season, from 24 in 2020, to 13 the next year and 1 in ’22, per Pro Football Reference. It’s little wonder Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported the Commanders would “be open to listening” to trade offers for Young.

The numbers aren’t awe-inspiring, but the Patriots should at least consider a proposal to land a pass-rusher with enough natural physical talent to dominate in the right scheme.

Patriots an Ideal Fit for Borderline Draft Bust

Young is hovering close to draft bust status, but he’d surely quickly get his career back on track in New England. The Patriots would offer a more flexible scheme than the rigid four-man front preferred by Rivera and Commanders’ defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.

Belichick, by contrast, mixes three- and four-man lines, granting his edge-rushers greater freedom to freelance to create pressure. It’s how Judon and Josh Uche combined for 27 sacks last season.

Both were acting as standup rushers for this sack of Kirk Cousins against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12.

Young is a fit for this scheme because he can align in a two-point stance or put his hand on the ground and rush as a traditional defensive end. He’s also comfortable lining up on either side of the line.

Many of Young’s best plays have come over right tackle, like when he dominated Ryan Ramczyk against the New Orleans Saints in 2021, a performance highlighted by Nick Akridge of Pro Football Focus.

Sunday was easily Chase Young's best game of the season. Outside of the forced fumble he was constantly creating pressure and gave former All-Pro Ryan Ramczyk all he could handle. pic.twitter.com/ofjsBKXgwW — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) October 12, 2021

Belichick’s front sevens have been defined by taking ‘tweener edge-rushes like Young and lining them up in multiple positions to generate pressure. Young could be the next in a line that’s featured Mike Vrabel, Rob Ninkovich, Chandler Jones and Trey Flowers.

Adding Young to Uche and Judon would give the Patriots formidable options on the edges to go with interior disruptors Christian Barmore, Deatrich Wise Jr. and rookie Keion White. Packaging a second-round pick with a late-round selection for 2024 should get a deal done.

If the Patriots helped Young become the player the Commanders thought they drafted, New England would boast an array of pass-rushers deep and talented enough to combat star AFC East quarterbacks Josh Allen, Tua Tagovailoa and Aaron Rodgers.