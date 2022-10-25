N’Keal Harry Reacts to Getting Booed by Patriots Fans

While Week 7 was a disaster for the New England Patriots, it was also a reunion for one former player.

After being traded to the Chicago Bears, N’Keal Harry made his return to New England. It was also his debut for Chicago after not playing in the first six games due to an ankle injury.

Harry was a disappointment with the Patriots after being drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. While in New England, Harry was only able to tally 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns in 33 games per Pro Football Reference. The Patriots sent Harry to the Bears in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

The wide receiver said it was a different experience coming into Gillette Stadium as an opposing player but also that he felt good on the field.

“It felt good,” he said. “It felt good to come back here. I saw some of my guys pre-game, but it really just felt good to get back on that field. It was great to be back on the field and especially to get a ‘W’. Getting this win was big. We needed this win as a team. I wanted that personally, but I’m just glad we got the win.”

How Did Harry React to the Boos?

While Harry didn’t play a lot, he did make it on the field for 30 snaps. The wide receiver was targeted once and made the catch for 14 yards.

After the catch, boos rained down from the crowd at Gillette Stadium and after the win, Harry was asked about the fan’s reaction.

“It was funny, it was funny,” Harry said. “I enjoyed it actually. It was just great to be back. Their crowd was rocking tonight so it was good to come in and silence them a little bit. It was definitely different. Coming back to this stadium and coming through the visitor’s side was definitely different.”

Harry also talked about getting to see his former teammates.

“It was great,” Harry stated. “I still have a lot of good relationships with guys in this building. Relationships that will last a lifetime. It was good seeing them. Me and those guys went through a lot. Especially guys that came in my class with me. It was just good to see everybody.”

Where Do the Patriots Stand in the NFL?

Bleacher Report has released their power rankings heading into Week 8 and New England stood pat at 16th in the league. Bleacher Report went on to criticize the decision that Bill Belichick made to replace Mac Jones with Bailey Zappe.

“In the moment, it looked like Belichick pulled Jones in favor of Zappe after Jones threw an early interception,” they wrote. “At first, it seemed to have been another shrewd play. Zappe gave the offense a boost, leading a pair of touchdown drives. The crowd erupted. All was right with the world.

“But the Patriots didn’t score another point after that,” they continued. “Zappe threw two interceptions of his own and also fumbled. The Patriots were blown out at home by a Bears team no one would confuse with the 1985 iteration. And now there’s a full-blown quarterback controversy in Beantown. It’s not like Jones hasn’t had success. He led the Patriots to the postseason last year. But giving him just six pass attempts after a multi-week layoff makes it seem like the Patriots don’t have much confidence in him.

“And after Monday’s turkey, it’s no easier having confidence in this Patriots team,” B/R concluded.