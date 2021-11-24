Patriots Crucial Late-Season Matchup Rescheduled

The New England Patriots have a crucial Week 15 matchup coming up against the Indianapolis Colts. The date and time for this game has been changed. Per the NFL’s Twitter account, the Patriots will now head to Indianapolis for this contest on Saturday rather than Sunday.

The Patriots and a small group of other teams have been aware there was a chance their Week 15 games could be flexed to a new day and time. Now New England at Indy will be a primetime Saturday battle that could have huge postseason implications.

The Patriots will hope to ride the same momentum they currently have by the time the battle with the Colts rolls around. New England is currently on a five-game win streak and it has some prognosticators talking Super Bowl for Bill Belichick and Co.

The Colts aren’t in a horrible spot themselves.

Where the Patriots Are Currently in the Standings

The Patriots’ current run has them sitting atop the AFC East standings. The struggling Buffalo Bills have hit a snag at the wrong time. It appears their struggles have coincided with the Patriots’ surge.

What’s worse is the two head-to-head meetings between the teams is coming up soon. With six more games left on the Patriots’ schedule, even a 4-2 finish would put New England at an impressive 11-6 record for the season. That’s almost certainly going to be good enough to qualify for the postseason.

With the way things have gone over the past month, most AFC teams won’t be cheering for the Patriots to reach the playoffs after missing the second season in 2020. It appears New England is back and Belichick might be putting on one of the best coaching performances of his illustrious career.

Where the Colts Currently Are in the Standings

Thanks to a three-game win streak, the Colts are back in the mix in the AFC South. The Colts did the Patriots a favor in Week 11 when they manhandled the Bills 41-15.

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor exploded with a herculean, fantasy-football-week-winning 5-TD performance against the Bills. At 6-5, the Colts are now two games behind the Tennessee Titans in the division standings. In Week 12, the Patriots can return the favor to the Colts as New England takes on the Titans.

If the Patriots knock off Tennessee and the Colts can pull an upset over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indy will find themselves just a game behind the Titans. If both New England and Indianapolis remain hot, this flexed matchup in Week 15 becomes even bigger.

