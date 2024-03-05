Concerning Detail Emerges for Patriots Draft Target QB

Top-tier NFL Draft quarterback prospect Jayden Daniels could snub the New England Patriots, which hold the No. 3 pick in the draft next month.

Daniels looks primed as one of the Patriots’ options with that pick, but a potential deal breaker emerged as NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry reported.

“What I did hear about Daniels is that there are those in his camp who would rather he not come to New England and it’s probably climate related,” Perry said on Monday. “[A] guy who grew up in San Bernardino, California, played at Arizona State and LSU, now all of a sudden is in Foxborough, Massachusetts trying to figure things out when it’s snowing and below freezing?”

“Again, I don’t think that would be a concern for the Patriots, but it would be interesting to see how he would embrace the area,” Perry added.

Daniels certainly played in cooler road games with both the Sun Devils and Tigers, but Foxborough will have more cold games than he’s ever seen in one season.

Patriots Could Have Trade Partner in the Atlanta Falcons

If Daniels falls to No. 3 and wants to avoid the cold, the Patriots could have a warm-weather trade partner for him in the Atlanta Falcons.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler anticipates the Falcons moving up to swap with the Patriots and land Daniels. New England would receive the No. 8 pick, the No. 43 pick, and a 2025 first round pick in the process.

“After years in salary-cap [expletive], would the Falcons be open to throwing a massive check at Kirk Cousins? Many in the league believe so, which speaks to Atlanta’s craving to upgrade at quarterback,” Brugler wrote. “But if Cousins elects to stay in Minnesota, the Falcons trading up to No. 3 feels like the next likeliest option.”

“Owner Arthur Blank once signed off on a trade that surrendered a massive haul of draft picks to jump up for a wide receiver [Julio Jones],” Brugler continued. “He won’t hesitate to do it again if it means landing the upgrade at quarterback his franchise has been coveting. Is Daniels that guy? It’s a strong possibility.”

If that trade occurred, Brugler anticipates the Patriots taking Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt with the No. 8 pick.

Jayden Daniels Merits Other Concerns Besides the Cold

While Daniels moved up the draft boards after his Heisman Trophy-winning seasons, concerns have persisted, which Perry voiced himself.

“Number one, is his size, specifically his weight [210 pounds],” Perry said. “He likes to run. He runs a lot. He scrambles to run generally speaking. That’s how he’s played over the course of his college career — not scramble to extend the play and throw down the field like some of these other quarterbacks, especially the great quarterbacks that we see in the NFL right now.”

Daniels rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, but he also threw the ball often. He finished with 3,812 yards passing for 40 touchdowns.

For his career, Daniels amassed running back-like numbers with 3,307 yards rushing and 34 touchdowns in five seasons. As a passer, he completed 66.3% of his passes for 12,750 yards and 89 touchdowns in that span.