Patriots Predicted to Sign WR to $50 Million Deal in the Offseason

The New England Patriots need to upgrade their weapons in the passing game. They will likely address the WR and TE positions in the draft, but one beat writer believes the Patriots will also make a splash in the free-agent market.

There has been a lot of talk about the Patriots signing Chicago Bears star Allen Robinson, and even trading for future Hall-of-Famer Julio Jones, but Pats Pulipt’s Brian M. Hines has tabbed a lesser-known and more practical option.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Corey Davis to the Patriots for $50 Million

Hines was asked about the Patriots’ likely offseason moves on the offensive side of the ball. He isn’t swinging for the fences with his predictions, and the practicality makes the predictions all the more interesting.

He projects the Patriots will sign Davis to a four-year, $50 million deal. While it would be just the beginning of fixing what ails the Patriots’ passing game, it’s a solid start.

Why This Makes Sense

An average salary of $12.25 million sounds like something Bill Belichick and Co. would offer. The only problem is, Davis figures to have several suitors. The 6’3″ 210-pounder from Chicago is having the best season of his professional career.

He’s 6 receptions from breaking his single-season mark set in 2018 and just 55 yards away from crossing 1,000 for the first time in his career. He already has a career-high 5 TD receptions. Statistically, Davis hasn’t had the kind of production that would suggest he gets paid in the same neighborhood as Robinson and some of the other more highly-touted receivers. However, Davis doesn’t turn 26 for another week, and there is reason to believe the already-productive receiver is headed into his prime.

If he continues his upward trek, the Patriots could get Davis’ best seasons and hopefully align them with the kind of quarterback who is capable of taking advantage of his talents.

Step One to Remaking the Weapons

The Patriots first have to make a decision on the quarterback position. There are some very important questions that need to be answered.

Is Cam Newton returning?

If so, is he the starter, or are the Patriots bringing in another veteran to compete with him?

What round are the Patriots drafting a quarterback?

How soon is the team expecting their young quarterback to compete for playing time?

First, I believe Newton should return. He earned the right to get the additional time he says he wishes he had to learn the offense. His professionalism and leadership were exemplary. I wouldn’t guarantee him a spot, and I would bring in another veteran for competition while cutting or trading Jarrett Stidham. Ideally, those two veterans would compete to become the starter in 2021 with both guys hopefully having a full training camp to learn the ropes.

If I’m the Patriots, I start targeting a quarterback in the second round. If Alabama’s Mac Jones slips that far, you have to take him. Meanwhile, the first-round selection has to be Florida TE Kyle Pitts, if he’s available, or Alabama’s Devante Smith or Jaylen Waddle.

An offseason that sees the Patriots bring in Davis, Jones, and Smith, Pitts or Waddle has to be viewed as a success.

Also Read: