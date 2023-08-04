Troubled Patriots Corner Jack Jones Finally Breaks Silence on Gun Charges

It’s been an unpredictable two months for Patriots cornerback Jack Jones, who spoke to the media for the first time on Friday since he was arrested on gun charges at Logan Airport on June 18. Jones has been one of the standouts for the Patriots’ defense here in the early part of training camp, yet the most important question he was asked on Friday—whether he thinks he will be with New England in 2023—had a murky-at-best answer.

“That’s not my call,” Jones said. “That’s up to coach (Bill Belichick). I just do what I’m supposed to do.”

Patriots CB Jack Jones, in his first comments to reporters since his June arrest on gun charges. pic.twitter.com/72pFj5PN8E — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 5, 2023

After Jones was arrested at the airport, prosecutors levied nine total charges against him, per the AP. Jones faces two counts each of unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large-capacity feeding device, and possession of ammunition without an ID card. He was also charged on one count of airport security violation.

Jones was released on $30,000 bail after pleading not guilty in June, and has a hearing on August 18. He would not address specifics of his case, referring those questions to his lawyer.

Jones insists that, despite the swirl of legal troubles going on around him, he is focused. “When I get out here on the football field, it’s all ball,” Jones said Friday. “I just come out here to play ball and give it my all. And do what I’m supposed to for the team.”

Jones Left Practice Mysteriously on Thursday

Neither Jones nor Patriots coaches could give much explanation for an incident that occurred during Thursday’s practice, though. Jones started the day among the last to take the field, and things got weirder from there.

After breaking up a pass for Kendrick Bourne, Jones became, “both verbally and physically animated in that moment, and it continued for a bit,” according to Mike Giardi of Boston Sports Journal. Jones was approached by several coaches apparently calming him down. Jones then disappeared from practice before returning to the field 20 minutes later as a non-participant.

Patriots coaches did not divulge what was said to Jones. Cornerbacks coach Mike Pelligrino, who was among those who chatted with Jones, said, “We had a conversation, and that conversation is personal.”

Jones shrugged off the incident. “Today is today,” he said. “It’s in the past. It’s nothing bad. We good today though.”

Jones Not New to Legal Troubles

With Jones, the talent is undeniable. He showed flashes of brilliance as a rookie cover man, with two interceptions, one of which was returned from a touchdown. He was chosen in the fourth round out of Arizona State by the Patriots in the 2022 NFL draft.

Jones is already 25, and had begun his collegiate career at USC, which ended after one year for academic reasons. He was arrested after that year for burglarizing a Panda Express, and served 45 days of house arrest. He landed at with the Sun Devils after a year of junior college.

Jones ended last season missing the final two games of the year while on the suspension list, put there by Belichick after missing two rehab assignments. It’s become clear that reliability is not one of his strong suits. But the Patriots secondary badly needs the depth he provides on the corner.

That means the Patriots will keep giving Jones a chance as long as legally possible. That will depend on the gun case which, Jones conceded, puts his future in jeopardy.

“I mean, every day you’re worried about your future on any team because this league is very liquid,” Jones said. “You could be here today and gone tomorrow on any team so you just have to go out there and participate. Availability is the best ability.”