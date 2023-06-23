4-Time Pro Bowler Named ‘Better Fit’ for Patriots Than DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins remains a viable target for the New England Patriots, and somebody who would make quarterback Mac Jones better. Yet, not everybody believes the three-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver is the big name the Patriots should sign during the remainder of free agency.

In fact, one former NFL executive with close ties to the Pats thinks Bill Belichick should focus his attention on signing four-time Pro-Bowl running back Dalvin Cook. Speaking on an edition of the Pat McAfee Show, Michael Lombardi explained why Cook would “make a huge difference for the Patriots’ offense.”

Lombardi views Cook, who was released by the Minnesota Vikings on Friday, June 9, as “one of those really good change of pace, catch a screen go a long way.”

Those qualities can offer terrific support to lead Patriots’ workhorse Rhamondre Stevenson, dubbed by Lombardi “a great player, there’s no question, but without Stevenson, if he goes down, it’s Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris.”

Belichick’s running back depth chart does look thin following the decision to waive veteran James Robinson. Signing a rushing threat with Cook’s ample pedigree would make the Pats loaded and potentially dominant on the ground.

The Patriots need to act fast to reap those rewards because Cook has already talked up a pair of New England’s AFC East rivals.

DeAndre Hopkins Alternative Can Give Patriots Edge in AFC East

Belichick has traditionally held sway in the division, as well as the NFL overall, because of his willingness to go against the grain. When most of the league was running a 3-4 defense at the ends of the 2000s and start of the 2010s, Belichick was one of the first to switch back to a 4-3, presenting a different challenge to offenses used to preparing for three-man fronts.

In recent years, when football has become more and more tethered to the pass, Belichick has still used fullbacks, deployed six offensive linemen and played power football in the running game.

Sticking to the latter approach would make the Patriots different in the AFC East, where the rest are reliant on wide-open passing games. Like the New York Jets with Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson, the Buffalo Bills with Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs and the Miami Dolphins having Tua Tagovailoa throw to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

A Stevenson and Cook double act would let the Patriots beat up on defenses more geared to stopping the pass. Cook would be an asset thanks to four-straight 1,000-yard seasons, including 1,173 and eight rushing touchdowns a year ago.

The 27-year-old proved his flair for the big play is still intact by producing five runs of 20-plus yards and three of 40-plus. His biggest play was this 81-yard touchdown scamper against the Bills.

Cook is a home-run threat teams would’t be able to ignore, even with a fellow 1,000-yard runner like Stevenson in the same backfield. Both run with power between the tackles, boast potentially game-breaking speed and are excellent receivers, with Cook catching 221 passes during his career.

Cook’s versatility makes him a worthy option for a number of teams, despite what Heavy’s Senior NFL Reporter Matt Lombardo rightly referred to as the “grim reality” facing running backs in today’s game.

Cook should have his pick of suitors, but his pick could be bad news for the Patriots. Especially after the six-year pro mentioned the Dolphins and Jets while speaking on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Name-dropping division rivals doesn’t necessarily spell doom for the Patriots. Not after Cook previously called the idea of joining up with Hopkins “something epic.”

The Pats haven’t signed Hopkins yet, but they have reason to think twice about any deal involving the wideout.

Time to Rethink DeAndre Hopkins Necessity

Hopkins would immediately became the go-to receiver in New England if he signs, and he still might, at least based on reports about a contract offer. The 31-year-old would also make Mac Jones a better quarterback, but it’s not as if Jones isn’t already set to get more help this season.

Acquiring said help is why the Patriots signed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and tight end Mike Gesicki in free agency. They’ve joined DeVante Parker, a capable veteran with a 1,202-yard campaign on his CV.

Parker, Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton and potential draft steal Demario Douglas form a much-improved cadre of receivers. They’ll be helped by Gesicki and red-zone specialist Hunter Henry, as well as Stevenson’s ability to snag passes out of the backfield.

Stevenson averaged 6.9 yards after the catch and broke 11 tackles across 69 receptions last season, per Pro Football Reference. No. 38 is a nifty weapon in the passing game, proved by his nuanced route running and sure hands for this scoring grab against the Indianapolis Colts.

Adding Cook, a back possessing similar receiving skills, would give Jones another useful target. Rolling into another season without a legitimate No. 1 receiver would be a gamble for Jones and Belichick, but unleashing arguably the best one-two backfield combination in football would more than mitigate the risk.