Former Patriots RB Damien Harris Leaves Game in Ambulance: Latest Updates

Former New England Patriots running back Damien Harris left the Week 6 “Sunday Night Football” game via ambulance due to a neck injury.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed that Harris, now a Buffalo Bills running back, injured his neck from a collision on the field against the New York Giants on Sunday, October 15. Harris “has movement in his arms and legs”, Rapoport reported, and the veteran was placed on a spine board and stretcher before medical personnel took him to a hospital near Highmark Stadium.

The #Bills say RB Damien Harris (neck) is out for game, but has movement in his arms and legs. Harris was taken to a local hospital for further testing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2023

Harris gave a thumbs up as the medical personnel carried him into the ambulance. Reaction and prayers from around the NFL and beyond poured in on social media after Harris’ injury.

Doctor Jesse Morse posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the medical attention “is likely precautionary but appropriate” due to a “possible neck/spinal cord injury”. Morse added that Harris “could have suffered a fracture or injury to the spinal cord (contusion)”.

“Thankfully he made ‘football moves’ after the initial hit and a thumbs up while being stretchered off,” Morse wrote. “Expect X-rays and CT scan.”

Pro Football Doc’s Dr. David Chao likewise noted that spine boards are “often precautionary”. Chao also posted that he hopes it’s a “stinger only“.

A Patriots running back from 2019 to 2022, Harris left New England for Buffalo this year as a free agent. The former third-round NFL Draft pick from Alabama had a solid tenure in New England with 2,094 yards and 20 touchdowns in 38 games played.

This season, Harris had 22 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown through Sunday. Harris signed a one-year, $1.7 million contract with the Bills in the offseason.

Harris’ injury evoked memories of Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during a game in January. Hamlin’s fight for life drew worldwide attention that night and in the weeks and months following.

Medical personnel had to resuscitate Hamlin, and he remained in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital. His recovery took the whole offseason, but he returned as a member of the team this season.

The NFL called off that game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Buffalo didn’t play again until the following week against the Patriots, won by the 35-23.

New England and Buffalo meet again on October 22.

Patriots’ Season Looks More Grim After Sunday’s Loss

It had already been a tough Sunday for New England in a different way after the team’s third-straight loss.

The Patriots (1-5) couldn’t rally against the Las Vegas Raiders in a 21-17 defeat. With the Miami Dolphins (5-1) and Bills (3-2) around the corner, things get only more challenging for the Patriots in a disappointing season.

Rhamondre Stevenson Returned on Sunday Despite Injuries

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson sustained head and ankle injuries on Sunday, but he returned to the game after the injuries.

Stevenson rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. The Patriots had little punch to the running game besides Stevenson with Ezekiel Elliott‘s 34 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

Overall, the Patriots rushed for 83 yards on 19 attempts amid another subpar offensive output. The Patriots failed to score 20 points for a fourth-consecutive week.