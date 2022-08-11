Patriots Would Consider Trading RB Before the Season, Says Analyst

Do the New England Patriots have a bold trade up their sleeve before the beginning of the 2022 season? While they may not be actively hunting a deal, they could be open to dealing a pretty big name.

Would the Patriots Trade Away RB Damien Harris?

In a recent mailbag, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer was asked if the Patriots would consider trading starting running back and the team’s leading rusher for the past two seasons, Damien Harris. Breer responded:

“Yeah, I think it’ll depend on how the young backs are coming along,” Breer wrote. “Rhamondre Stevenson, as I see it, has established himself as a starting-level player. Veteran Ty Montgomery’s there, too, and we’ll see what happens with James White’s health. But really, to me, much of it probably connects to the two guys New England spent draft picks on— Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris.”

Which Players Potentially Make Damien Harris Expendable?

Stevenson looks like a player who could become a star in the future–perhaps as soon as the upcoming season. Harris paced the Patriots in rushing yards (929) and rushing TDs (15). Because he’s younger and arguably has more upside than Damien Harris, it makes sense to assume Stevenson is longer for New England.

However, as Breer mentions, a decision to trade Harris would be more about the development of the two rookie running backs the Patriots drafted in April. Pierre Strong Jr. got a late start, but early indications are that he is beginning to show flashes of the back his college coach said was perfect for the Patriots’ system. NESN’s Zack Cox pointed out that the rookie back was “repping over third-year back J.J. Taylor” in red-zone 11-on-11 drills.

Pierre Strong repping over J.J. Taylor in red-zone 11-on-11s. Starting to gain some momentum after his delayed start to camp. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 9, 2022

If he continues to progress, the Patriots will likely feel confident in his staying power as long as he remains healthy. We haven’t heard as much about Kevin Harris, which may not bode well for his chances to make the 53-man roster.

Pats Pulpits’ Pat Lane predicted Kevin Harris would be one of the two training camp running backs to be cut before the opening week rosters are finalized. If Harris doesn’t establish himself in training camp or during the three preseason contests, the Patriots may not feel as comfortable from a depth perspective.

We don’t know how long James White will be out as he remains on the physically unable to perform list, and veteran Ty Montgomery has received positive reviews early on. Still, we’re not at a point where most believe he could help to make Damien Harris expendable.

The former Alabama product and quarterback Mac Jones are good friends. While Jones is already a model professional who would handle his buddy’s exit the right way, it might be a little bit of an awkward message to relay if New England’s brass elects to make that move.

While not widely discussed in every Patriots circle, the chances of the team trading Damien Harris is something to watch as we get closer to Week 1 of the regular season. After all, the Patriots dealt Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams in a similar situation ahead of the 2021 season.