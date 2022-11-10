ESPN Analyst Expresses Interest in Coming to the Patriots

The New England Patriots offense ranks 24th in the NFL in first downs and 21st in the league in offensive yards per play.

Considering how much the Patriots have struggled on offense, former QB and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky is volunteering to help call plays for Mac Jones and Co.

Orlovsky has been openly critical of the Patriots’ offense and playcalling most of the season.

On Wednesday, Orlovsky was a guest on WEEI’s Merloni, Fauria, and Mego, and he talked candidly about Jones’ regression. Former Patriots tight end and current WEEI personality Christian Fauria asked Orlovsky if he would consider being New England’s offensive coordinator.

Surprisingly, Orlovsky said he would be interested. While he acknowledged it might not be practical, he seemed intrigued by the prospects of learning from Bill Belichick, who he called “the greatest coach ever.”

Take a look at the interview. The section about taking over as the Patriots offensive coordinator begins at the 10:33 mark:

Around the NFL: The Current Playoff Picture

The Patriots’ ultimate goal is to reach the postseason and win their seventh Super Bowl. As of Week 9, that seems like a long shot. The NFL’s official Twitter account posted a graphic on Wednesday revealing the teams who would qualify for the playoffs if the season ended on Monday.

The playoff picture with 9 weeks down and 9 to go. (by @CaesarsSports) pic.twitter.com/XFGY4cjav7 — NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2022

As the graphic indicates, the Patriots would not be a playoff team at the moment. However, at 5-4, New England is just a half-game behind the Los Angeles Chargers, who currently sit in the seventh spot in the AFC.

There are several teams congregated around the .500 mark who could make an impact in the second half of the season. The defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals are also 5-4 as they attempt to right a few wrongs on their offensive line in hopes of getting back on the right track.

Around the NFL: Sack Leaders Revealed

The Patriots offense hasn’t been much to write home about, but the defense has been strong. New England ranks 10th in points allowed, ninth in yards per play allowed, and second in takeaways and sacks with 32.

Leading the charge in the pass rush department is edge rusher extraordinaire Matthew Judon. The Man With the Red Sleeves leads the NFL with 11.5 sacks. Judon is currently the only player in the NFL with double-digit sacks.

Sunday Night Football on NBC’s Twitter account tweeted a graphic on Wednesday night acknowledging Judon’s

Matthew Judon is on another level right now. 🔥 The current sack leaders in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/Ly5omZxwvK — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 10, 2022

Judon had a capable partner in crime on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Judon had three more sacks, but third-year player Josh Uche matched his total.

Collectively, the Patriots sacked Sam Ehlinger nine times. That total has a lot to do with how high New England sits in that category. With Belichick’s defense resting for the bye week in Week 10, other teams may close the gap.

However, when the Patriots return in Week 11 in an important divisional matchup against a fired-up New York Jets team still smarting from their 22-17 loss to New England in Week 8, Judon and Co. might be able to make up any ground they lost.