Former 49ers WR Identified As Potential Patriots Target

The New England Patriots traded for Isaiah Ford at the deadline on Tuesday, and while the time to make more player swaps is done, the team might not be done adding weapons in the passing game.

The San Francisco 49ers released Dante Pettis on Tuesday, and many believe he could land with the Patriots–or at the very least–Bill Belichick and Co. should be interested.

Pettis Suggested For the Patriots

Several members of the media suggested the Patriots sign Pettis off waivers on Wednesday morning.

Pettis fell out of favor with the 49ers and much of their fanbase after struggling mightily this year. The former second-round pick out of Washington began his career with some promise. As a rookie, he played in only 12 games, but he showed some obvious playmaking ability.

He had 27 receptions for 467 yards and five touchdowns. From there, things have fallen off. He hit rock bottom with the team on Sunday when a crucial fumble helped seal the team’s loss to the division rival Seattle Seahawks.

Sound familiar Patriots fans?

Pettis’ Stats and Skills

There is no doubting Pettis’ skills, but it seems he’s had his confidence shaken a bit. That said, landing with the Patriots might give him new life in an offense where he should see more opportunities than he did in San Francisco.

What a Patriots Signing of Pettis Would Say About the Rest of the Season

If the Patriots follow up their trade for Ford with a signing of Pettis, it makes it clear, the team is still trying to improve and potentially make a push toward the postseason in 2020. That said, they haven’t shown the willingness to mortgage too much of their future assets or long-term salary commitment to accomplish that goal.

These moves should best be described as passive, low-risk, and potentially high-reward gestures that don’t represent a complete surrender to the rebuilding concept. It’s straddling the fence, which can be dangerous, but because the team has no long-term commitments to anyone, they still maintain flexibility.

