Patriots Captain Has Had Major Responsibility Taken Away From Him

The New England Patriots offense struggled during training camp, the preseason, and in the Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Is a player-responsibility change to blame?

According to the Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard, the Patriots have moved away from allowing center and team captain David Andrews to make adjustments and check things at the line of scrimmage. Bedard argues this limitation to Andrews’ role hurts the veteran center’s ability to steer the offense and assist second-year QB, Mac Jones.

“One understated aspect of the changes that I didn’t fully comprehend until I viewed the preseason coaches film this week — I don’t think the Patriots have changed the language up front as much as they have eliminated it entirely,” Bedard wrote. “Opposing coaches remarked how the Patriots’ offensive line barely converses on plays, in games and practices. No checks. No pointing. Nothing. That was backed up on film in the Raiders game. If this continues into the season, you can’t convince me that eliminating Andrews from sorting out the protection in tandem with the QB — a staple for years here — will be a good thing for anyone. His mind is part of what makes Andrews a damn good center, and now you’re taking that away from him?”

Andrews is not only the most senior member of the Patriots’ offensive line, but he’s also been a strong and effective part of the team since he got to Foxborough. Andrews’ ability to make adjustments at the line of scrimmage has proven invaluable to Cam Newton in 2020 and Jones in 2021.

Removing that from Andrews’ plate is a head-scratching concept, but who’s to say the Patriots won’t adjust to add this concept back into the mix?

Dolphins 20, Patriots 7: A Recap of the Week 1 AFC East Clash

The Patriots were bitten by turnovers and a lack of explosive offensive plays and options. Jones turned the ball over twice. The first giveaway was an interception in the end zone when Jones tried to find DeVante Parker, but the pass was batted into the air by Xavien Howard and intercepted by Jevon Holland.

Jones wanted a pass interference call on Howard, but it didn’t happen. After the game, Parker was asked if he thought the play was pass interference, and he said it wasn’t. Considering the risk-reward component, the pass was just underthrown and a bit ill-advised.

Here is a look at the play:

The other big turnover in the game came later in the first half when Brandon Jones sacked and stripped Jones leading to a fumble. Melvin Ingram recovered the football inside the 10-yard line and rumbled in for a TD.

The Patriots’ defense played pretty well, holding Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill under 100 yards and out of the end zone, but ultimately couldn’t make enough plays on offense to win.

The Patriots’ offensive line got off to a strong start. They gave Jones ample time to throw the ball–especially on the first drive. Running back Damien Harris was powering straight ahead in pure north-south details to his mad dashes.

Unfortunately, after a strong opening drive, Harris finished with just 48 yards on the day as he only had nine carries on the day.

What’s Wrong With Kendrick Bourne?

Kendrick Bourne is healthy but has fallen out of favor with the Patriots coaching staff. Bourne played on just 2 snaps on Sunday. However, on one of those plays, Jones connected with him on a 41-yard completion.

The Patriots and their coaching staff may be punishing Bourne for something that happened during training camp, but it cannot afford to keep one of the few proven weapons off the field.

Expect Bourne to be a more involved player in Week 2 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Patriots are seemingly a much more dangerous offensive unit when Bourne is on the field.