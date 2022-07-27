Patriots Massive Defensive Tackle Gets $20.8 Million Extension: Report

O

ne member of the New England Patriots defense left training camp on Wednesday a little richer.

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux signed a two-year $20.8 million extension with $17.85 million guranteed according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Godchaux joined the Patriots after beginning his career with the Miami Dolphins. Last year, his first with New England, the defensive tackle started 16 games. His 65 tackles ranked fifth on the team, and he also had one sack.

“I had one of my best seasons last season,” Godchaux said during a June appearance on the Jacques Talk podcast on WAFB. “I look forward to another dominant season this year.”

The 27-year-old was originally drafted out of LSU in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Stading at 6-foot-3, 311-pounds, Godchaux is an imposing part of the Patriots defensive line.

Training Camp First Impressions: Trent Brown Talk’s Simplified Patriots Offense

New England’s offense will be the focus of many headed into the 2022 regular season. With Josh McDaniels now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, things will look different this season.

Offensive lineman Trent Brown talked about how he views the offense.

“Definitely simplified,” Brown said about the offense. “I feel like it’ll make it able for the playmakers to play faster. It’ll allow us up front to play faster as well.”

The Patriots do have some playmakers on offense. Mac Jones will lead the way and Damien Harris is a playmaker on the ground. In the air, Jones can also look upon DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, and Hunter Henry to make some magic happen.

Bourne also talked about how the Patriots offense is looking so far.

“A lot of adjustments we’ve made to come off the ball faster,” Bourne said. “Just to get a head start off the ball is huge. It just feels faster. More speed. More urgency. … It’s a better feeling keeping the defense on their toes, not allowing them to be ready.”

Parker Steals the Show on Day 1 of Training Camp

In his first day of training camp with New England, the wide receiver put on a show.

The Patriots primarily worked on their red zone offense in their first session. Parker scored touchdowns on back-to-back plays during the red zone drills.

“He’s doing very well adjusting to the team well,” Bourne said about Parker. “Buying in. Fits in well. Just using him the best way we can I feel like. And he’s obviously fitting it very well. It’s exciting to see.”

After being acquired in the offseason via a trade with the Dolphins, Parker will look to be the top pass catcher in New England. Parker is now the only wide receiver on the roster to ever record a season of 1,000 reciving yards or more.

So there is a lot for Patriots fans to be excited about. They locked up Godchaux for a few more years and their new wide reciever is already performing well.

But there is still a lot of time before the regular season begins and that means a whole lot can change.