3-Time Pro-Bowl QB Would Cost Patriots 2 First-Round Picks: Report

How much are the New England Patriots willing to give up for a franchise quarterback? The answer to that question might be coming up pretty soon, and we might get a glimpse of it if the speculation around a Derek Carr trade gets to the next level.

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal recently posted an article about the Las Vegas Raiders potentially trading Derek Carr to obtain the assets to go after Deshaun Watson. What would the asking price for Carr be?

According to an insider Bonsignore referenced: “It could get to two first-round picks. He’s not [Matthew] Stafford, but he’s younger and he has a fair contract, so I could see two number ones.”

Is that too steep for Bill Belichick and the Patriots?

Is Carr Worth Two First-Rounders?

In 2016, it appeared Carr was on his way to stardom. He led the Raiders to a 12-3 record in 15 starts while throwing for 3,987 yards, 28 TDs, and just 6 INTs. The Raiders’ offensive line kept Carr clean that year with the quarterback being sacked a league-low 2.8% of his dropbacks.

Carr has continued to be a prolific passer throwing for more than 4,000 yards in each of the last 3 seasons. However, his statistics haven’t turned into as many wins. The Raiders are 19-29 over that span, and at times it has appeared Carr and head coach Jon Gruden haven’t always been on the same page.

That said, Carr doesn’t turn 30 until late March, and thus he should still have several good seasons left in him. The Patriots could seemingly do worse at the position if they are planning on moving away from Cam Newton.

The question is: will the Patriots see Carr as a player worthy of parting ways with not one, but two first-round picks? Based on the reported offer to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford, I’d say that’s unlikely.

What We Learned From the Reported Offer for Matthew Stafford

Earlier in the week, shortly after Stafford was traded to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and a host of draft picks, the Patriots’ offer for the Lions’ former No. 1 overall pick was revealed.

The Patriots reportedly offered Detroit a current player from their roster and a second-rounder for Stafford. That’s a far cry from what the Raiders are reportedly looking for to move Carr. If the Raiders are looking to go after Watson, they know they will have to load up on first-round picks, and if they’re replacing Carr with the Texans star, flipping picks they get from teams interested in the current starting quarterback if it’s for an upgrade at the sport’s most important position.

Unfortunately for the Raiders and Patriots fans who might have been interested in this deal, I wouldn’t bet on Belichick offering more for Carr than he did for Stafford.

